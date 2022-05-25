Battlefield 2042 drops content support for Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone, which was originally planned as one of the three defining pillars of Battlefield 2042, will no longer receive any new content.

In a new development update earlier today, developer DICE acknowledged that Hazard Zone failed to find “the right home in Battlefield 2042” and as such, it would be more beneficial to focus ongoing development on the modes players are engaging with the most.

DICE will continue to address critical errors and stability concerns, but is “no longer actively developing new experiences or content for the mode”. Hazard Zone will remain available to players in its current state and will not receive any new maps that get released for Battlefield 2042 down the road.

“All of us on the team had great ambition and high hopes for this new Battlefield experience throughout our development,” reads the announcement. “Hazard Zone will stay as part of the experience, we are not switching it off.”

Hazard Zone accompanied Battlefield 2042 as a slow-paced tactical battle royale spin-off. The mode was believed to usher in a new age of Battlefield experiences. The response, however, was nonexistent.

According to well-known insider and reporter Tom Henderson, Hazard Zone was dead on arrival. DICE stopped tracking player statistics within the first week of release because the number of players was incredibly low.

In January, barely two months after release, the mode reportedly had less than 400 players across all platforms.

Hazard Zone was designed to rely on constant communications between players. The absence of an in-game voice option made the mode incredibly messy to enjoy. Matchmaking was long and slow due to a dwindling player count that brought Battlefield 2042 down to barely a couple of thousand players on PC at one point.

There was also the reason that players wanted an actual battle royale mode in Battlefield 2042. DICE on the other hand wanted its battle royale spin-off to satisfy those needs.

In the end, DICE is just letting go of a mode that no one plays. Battlefield 2042 is prepping for its first season next month, which will be going live seven months after release. DICE has been using the extra time to improve the state of the game, a task that will continue on in upcoming seasons as well.