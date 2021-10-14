Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Revealed As A Tactical Battle Royale Spin-Off

The much-awaited Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone reveal has finally taken place and as presumed, is a slow-paced tactical take on the popular battle royale formula.

According to an announcement made just now, each four-player squad will begin by choosing an insertion point on the map. They will then drop in to locate and secure data drives, and then extract those data drives before a deadly storm comes in to overtake the entire map and conclude the match.

The players will be able to purchase and equip loadouts, and use Dark Market Credits (DMC) earned through Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone progression to purchase tactical upgrades exclusive to the mode such as Negotiated Bounty for bonus DMC on kills and Insider Information to show locations of capsules containing data drives before they crash.

Something important to note is that players should expect to go against both human and AI-controlled opponents; and Hazard Zone will be playable on all seven Battlefield 2042 maps. However, with the number of supported players limited to 32 and 24 on current- and previous-generation platforms respectively, Hazard Zone will presumably be playable in only portions of each map.

Furthermore, any progress made in Hazard Zone will be tied with all of the other two Battlefield 2042 modes, meaning that unlocking and leveling weapons get carried across the board.

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone hence has the making of a battle royale game but with a few changes. For starters, all players have a single life but can redeploy if their squad members are able to find a Redeploy Uplink. The incoming storm stands as the closing circle where players need to make haste in a given amount of time. While players can attempt to finish quickly by extracting themselves, squads will most probably try to thin the herd by being the last remaining players in the map before coming out into the open.

Finally, DICE has confirmed that DMC can only be earned through gameplay. The purchasable tactical upgrades give a fair amount of advantage in the game but players will not be able to purchase them through real-world currency. DICE has assured that there are no plans to sneak in any pay-to-win elements.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.