In this article, we’ll show you how you can play Battlefield 2042 Early. Battlefield 2042 is a game that has confused the entire gaming community with its actual release date. The game itself is intended to be released on the 19th of November, but you can purchase the early access on the 12th, which is exactly a week prior to the official release.

How to Play Battlefield 2042 Early

If you’re a gamer or a streamer, playing a game as a part of early access can really attract an audience towards your content. Good news for you because Battlefield 2042 can now be played early on Friday, 12th November.

However, the steps to play it early aren’t that simple or precise; therefore, we’ve given some pointers as to how the game’s release schedule works and how you can play it early.

Releasing Time Zones

Let’s start off with the time zones. Battlefield 2042 early access is getting unlocked at midnight (Pacific), 3 am (Eastern), and 8 am (UK). So, we have three different time zones covered depending upon where you live.

Now, this is the part where the majority of the players got confused. We don’t blame you for that since Battlefield 2042 has four different releases depending upon which edition you’ve accessed. To sum up things, below we’ve given the four releases with their respective dates:

EA Play 10-hour trial: November 12th

EA Play Pro early access (complete game): November 12th

Gold /Ultimate Editions: November 12th

Standard Edition: November 19th

How to Enter Battlefield 2042 Early Access

Let’s shift our focus to the different ways you can access the game early. There are four ways. Initially, you can either pre-order the game.

The orders consist of Gold and Ultimate edition that cost you around $90-$110. You can also spend monthly $14.99 or yearly $99 by becoming a subscriber to the EA Play Pro.

This method may not be the cheapest, but it definitely gives you access to the entire game on different platforms, from Xbox to PC.

Alternatively, you can become an Xbox game pass or EA Play subscriber at the cost of $5 monthly to access the 10 hour-trial of the game, but this method excludes the Gold and Ultimate edition, and you’ll be stuck playing the Standard edition.

But one thing you should note is that even after the official release on 19th November, all EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers MUST upgrade and buy the actual copy of BF 2042 to keep playing the game for more than 10hours.