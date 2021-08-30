Battlefield 2042 Might Feature Toxic And Radiation Dynamic Events

Battlefield 2042 has been touting its large-scale destruction elements for a while now and as the game approaches an early access beta, some new weather-based dynamic events might have possibly surfaced.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal noted that some new environmental damage types have been discovered in Battlefield 2042.

While “Electricity” and “Storm” presumably relate to the tornadoes and lightning strikes of the already revealed dynamic events of the game. “Toxic” and “Radiation” are new and might as well be for dynamic events which developer DICE has not revealed, at least not yet.

Interestingly, data mining has unearthed a “Cold” damage type as well but which appears to be related to destroyable cryotanks in some of the maps. That being said, cold may also be a hint at a blizzard which covers a snow-based map.

New damage types in #Battlefield 2042: ❄️ Cold

⚡️ Electricity

🌪️ Storm

☣️ Toxic

temporyal (@temporyal) August 27, 2021

Take note that Battlefield 2042 will reportedly feature a number of weather events as part of a thematic seasonal content roadmap. Tsunamis, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions are some dynamic events said to be in the works. There has also been mention of an asteroid shower in the pipelines.

DICE has been taking it slow with the reveals and which is logical. The developer would not want to ruin the surprise by revealing all dynamic weather events being planned. The best course of action is to have players themselves discover what happens when a natural calamity hits a map.

Battlefield 2042 is being readied for an open beta in the coming weeks. A beta version was reportedly uploaded to the PlayStation Network database earlier today and which means that beta dates are going to be announced soon.

Battlefield 2042 will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.