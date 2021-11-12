Battlefield 2042 is now finally available in early access with a full release on the horizon. It’ll include unique DLC items and pre-order bonuses. however, because Battlefield 2042’s UI isn’t the clearest, it can be tough to find out where to receive DLC stuff you own. In this Battlefield 2040 guide, we will explain each edition of Battlefield 2042 and how to claim your DLC bonus content in the game.

How to Claim Bonus DLC Content in Battlefield 2042

You’ll get many weapon skins, Specialist outfits, and more depending on which version of Battlefield 2042 you own. Below, we’ll first show the bonuses according to your edition and then we’ll tell you how to claim it all.

Gold Edition Bonuses

You will receive everything included in the standard edition of the game, as well as the Pre-Order Pack and the Year One Pass if you purchase the Gold Edition. The Gold Edition of BF 2042 consists of:

All Standard Edition content

One Week Early Access which begins on November 12.

Cross-Generation Bundle

Year One Pass which includes: Four Specialists, Four Battle Passes, Three Epic Skin Bundles

Ultimate Edition Bonuses

The Ultimate Edition of Battlefield 2042 includes everything from the Gold Edition as well as a bonus pack with some special cosmetic pieces. The Ultimate edition consists of:

Gold Edition content

Standard Edition content

One Week Early Access which begins on November 12.

Cross-Gen Bundle

Year One Pass which includes: Four Battles Passes, Four Specialists, Three Epic Skin Bundles

Midnight Ultimate Bundle which includes Legendary Outfit, Legendary Weapon Skin, Legendary Vehicle Skin

Official Digital Artbook

You’ll get the Pre-Order Pack for free if you pre-order any version of Battlefield 2042.

It consists of the following stuff:

Old Guard Tag

Battle Hardened Legendary Irish Skin

Baku ACB-90 Knife

Chompy Epic Weapon Charm

Landfall Player Card Background

How to Claim Your BF 2042 DLC Items

If you are confused by the UI of Battlefield 2042 and struggling to claim your DLC items we are here to help.

The Collection tab, which is accessible at the main menu, contains all of your DLC stuff from the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Battlefield 2042.

When you select a Specialist, hit the Customize button to see all available skins.

Gold Edition

A skin is included for Irish in the Pre-Order Pack, while skins for Rao, Sundance and Angel are available in the Gold Edition. The PBX-45 SMG, the DM7 marksman rifle and the LCMG light machine gun may all wear the Gold Edition weapon skins. On the vehicles page, you can apply skins to the jet, hovercraft and tank.

Ultimate Edition

Casper gets the Midnight Bundle’s Ultimate Edition skin.

The M5A3 assault rifle has a weapon skin from the Ultimate Edition, as well as a Ranger skin added from the drones page.