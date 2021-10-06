Battlefield 2042 Alters Its Free Digital Upgrade Path For Consoles

Battlefield 2042 has started offering new benefits for players contemplating which digital edition to purchase on which platform.

According to an announcement from earlier today, publisher Electronic Arts has updated its cross-generation bundle to allow a free upgrade path for the standard digital edition on previous-generation consoles.

Anyone who purchases the standard digital edition of Battlefield 2042 on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will automatically receive its PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (Series S included) digital edition for free. That and vice versa.

“We want as many Battlefield fans as possible to start the journey with us on day one, and we want to give those players the peace of mind that their progress carries over if they get a new system this holiday season, or beyond.”

The cross-generation bundle previously forced players to purchase the more expensive Gold or Ultimate editions to receive the cross-generation counterpart of the game on either console. From here on however, players can just purchase the standard digital edition to be eligible for the same upgrade benefits.

Battlefield 2042 supports cross-save and cross-progression across all platforms and editions. PlayStation 4 owners can hence transfer all of their progress over without any issues if they receive a brand new PlayStation 5 console as a Christmas gift in the coming months.

Take note that the cross-generation bundle only supports the same family of consoles. There is no way to switch a PlayStation copy to Xbox without purchasing the game for Xbox.

Battlefield 2042 has begun hosting its early access beta and will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.