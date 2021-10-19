Battlefield 2042 Delay Rumors Are “Bullshit,” Assures Insider

There have been troubling rumors as of late that publisher Electronic Arts will be delaying Battlefield 2042 in order to address issues from the recent open beta. However, these rumors should not be taken too seriously.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Tom Henderson stated that recent rumors about Battlefield 2042 being delayed are just “bullshit” and while he can obviously never guarantee a timely release, sources close to developer DICE have personally confirmed the game to be running “good” from a stability point of view. Hence, a delay would be a bit unlikely at the time of writing.

Henderson furthermore reminded that DICE will be revealing the remaining specialists next week, the same week when Battlefield 2042 will supposedly be revealed to have been pushed into early 2022. The clashing announcements would be “pretty counter-intuitive” in the case of the latter coming true.

Although I can't "confirm" a delay won't happen – I was actually told this morning that from a bug/crash point of view everything is looking good. Plus, you know, I think advertising specialists reveals next week followed by a delay announcement is pretty counter-intuitive. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 17, 2021

Battlefield 2042 faced a storm for a series of technical and gameplay issues during its open beta. Many players complained about graphical and performance woes including graphical flickering and glitchy animations, frame-rate stutters, and random crashes.

DICE did confirm that the Battlefield 2042 open beta build was “a few months old” and without a lot of visual and stability improvements which were worked on afterwards for the final release.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021. That is unless a delay really does happen and the game gets pushed out of its 2021 holiday window.