Battlefield 2042 automatically enables the Crossplay option for all the players. However, while cross-platform play may help reduce matchmaking times, it still has some disadvantages. This guide will give you a step-by-step explanation of how you can turn off Crossplay setting in Battlefield 2042.

How to Turn Off Crossplay in Battlefield 2042

While Crossplay has its advantages in reducing matchmaking times, it puts console players at a disadvantage.

This is because players with Xbox or PlayStation cannot compete against PC players. There is too big of a difference to ignore when it comes to fun gameplay and fair competition.

Keep in mind we are only talking about crossplay between PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players as older generation consoles can’t play with newer generation ones because of limited player capacity.

Below are the steps for you to opt out of cross-platform matchmaking in Battlefield 2042.

Steps to Deactivate Crossplay

After you have launched the game, proceed to the main menu. First, go to “Options,” located towards the bottom of the screen. Now go to the “General” tab and proceed to “Other.” You’ll find the “Cross-Play” setting here; change this to “Off,” and you’re good to go.

Should you Disable Crossplay?

Disabling this option is very easy and beneficial as it can set the same standard of play for every player, whether console or PC. However, there still are some adverse effects that are worth mentioning.

Matchmaking after disabling this option will take longer because there will be a limited number of potential players. Another disadvantage is that players won’t be able to compete online with friends on other platforms.

On the other hand, if you leave Crossplay turned on, you can play with your friends on different platforms. But remember that this is only the case in the final release, and the open beta doesn’t consist of cross-platform parties yet.