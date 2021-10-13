Battlefield 2042 Beta Has Left Players Questioning The New Revive System

Battlefield 2042 slightly changes the long-running reviving mechanics of the franchise, something which players are not too fond off after experiencing it for themselves in the recent beta.

Previously, players (or Medics) had to just punch their defibrillators on fallen allies to quickly get them back on their feet. Battlefield 2042 however uses an extended and perhaps a more realistic approach where players (or Specialists) crouch over their fallen allies before preparing their defibrillators.

The whole revival animation hence takes a while to complete and leaves players open to enemy fire, not something anyone wants in a game like Battlefield 2042 which supports up to 128 players per match.

It can be reasoned that the new revival mechanics were designed by developer DICE to stop players from revive-spamming an entire group in a single run. That and how players in Battlefield 2042 must assess their surroundings before going in for revives, adding to the whole military and tactical theme.

DICE is naturally all ears for feedback, especially after the open beta, and players are already requesting the developer to revert the revival mechanics to the ones in previous installments such as Battlefield 3 and 4.

DICE has only confirmed that the final release will fix an existing issue of the revive and pick-up buttons being the same, leading to situations where it becomes difficult to revive a friendly without juggling weapons.

It should be noted that support specialist Maria Falck was already balanced based on feedback from the initial invitation-only technical play-test from a couple of months back. The specialist was originally designed to revive friendlies at range with her syrette pistol, but which was causing imbalanced gameplay. Following a reduced range, she must now move in closer to revive downed players.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.