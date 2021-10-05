Battlefield 2042 Anti-Cheat Has Allegedly Been Cracked

Battlefield 2042 will soon be hosting its previously delayed open beta but at the expense of a potentially cracked anti-cheat system.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson claimed that cheaters have already bypassed the Battlefield 2042 anti-cheat before its open beta and even its launch for that matter.

Dataminers and Hackers have already bypassed Easy Anti-Cheat for #Battlefield2042 Evidence has been provided. pic.twitter.com/WbRXeRaezB — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 5, 2021

Battlefield 2042 uses Easy Anti-Cheat which publisher Electronic Arts also uses for a number of its online games such as Apex Legends. Easy Anti-Cheat is a well-established firewall against cheaters but protecting a game against every single cheat out there naturally becomes a daunting task.

Henderson states that based on evidence he has received, Easy Anti-Cheat struggles against complex cheats and which is what cheaters are taking advantage of in Battlefield 2042. While the claim remains to be verified, it needs to be pointed out that Battlefield 2042 cheats were already being sold a month back and which were being marketed as completely undetectable.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a clear example of how a weak anti-cheat and rampant cheating can wreak havoc. Battlefield 2042 hence needs to do much better and its anti-cheat needs to be as robust as possible to sustain an active player-base.

The open beta will confirm how well the Battlefield 2042 anti-cheat performs and player-feedback should further help developer DICE in plugging any remaining breaches. The community can keep their fingers crossed that Electronic Arts does a better job of dealing with cheaters compared to Activision.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.