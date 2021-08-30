Battlefield 2042 Has Explosive And Subsonic Ammo Types

Battlefield 2042 will allow players to choose from various ammunition types to be as prepared as possible for every combat situation.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Battlefield data miner Temporyal pointed out that players will have the option to use explosive and subsonic rounds in Battlefield 2042. The latter will give players the advantage of staying off enemy radars, while the former will help to blow up enemies at range for confirmed kills.

Here are some types of ammunition for primary & secondary weapons in #Battlefield 2042. Looks like we'll be getting interesting options like a KRISS Vector with 🔉 subsonic ammo or M44 with 🧨 explosive rounds. Of course there will be a certain amount of balancing restrictions. pic.twitter.com/npLbwuAIB1 — temporyal (@temporyal) August 26, 2021

Battlefield 2042 will apparently also have incendiary and armor piercing rounds. The latter was already known and will help take out enemy players inside armored vehicles. The former though should not be confused with explosive rounds. Incendiary rounds do damage over time and fairly enough, tend to get nerfed to oblivion in most first-person shooters in the name of balance.

Battlefield 2042 will feature light, medium, and heavy as the main ammunition types. Every other type will fall under either of the three categories.

Elsewhere, new environmental damage types have also been data-mined. Some Battlefield 2042 maps will apparently deal toxic, radiation, and cold damage to players. They might be part of yet-to-be-revealed dynamic events or some other in-game environmental props such as destroyable toxic containers.

Battlefield 2042 is being readied for an open beta in the coming weeks. A beta version was reportedly uploaded to the PlayStation Network database earlier today and which means that beta dates are going to be announced soon.

Battlefield 2042 will officially launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.