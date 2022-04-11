Battlefield 2042’s Player Count Hits An All-Time Low

Battlefield 2042 has been desperately trying to maintain a flailing player count on all platforms since its release. That number has now fallen further on PC.

According to third-party tracker Steam Charts earlier today, Battlefield 2042 has dipped below a thousand daily concurrent players (979 to be exact) for the first time since its release. The average monthly player count has furthermore dipped below 2,000 concurrent players (1961 to be exact) for the first time as well.

Battlefield 2042 was released last November. The troubled installment averaged around 20,000 concurrent players in December before plummeting to around 8,000 concurrent players in January 2022.

The player count has since then continued its downwards trajectory, averaging around 3,000 and 2,000 concurrent players in February and March. April still has a few weeks left but the present forecast spells out the player count to be below 2,000 at the end of the month.

Barely a couple of months after release, Battlefield 2042 reportedly had just around 50,000 players in total across all platforms; including both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles in addition to PC.

Hazard Zone, a mode developer DICE had hyped up as something fans of the franchise would love, reportedly had less than 400 players across all platforms earlier in the year. DICE was also said to have stopped tracking player statistics for the mode within the first week of its launch due to the low player count.

Battlefield 2042 may as well be dead in its current state. DICE, however, is pulling all strings to bring the game back. The first season has already been delayed to the summer as the developer draws up “a few hundred changes” in the coming update in addition to a number of other improvements that are planned to arrive in the coming months.

More recently, DICE confirmed that it will be asking the community to provide feedback on how to improve specialists in the game. These changes will be aimed to “improve their gameplay” in order to make them “fit into the world of Battlefield 2042.”