How to Setup Battalion 1944 Server – Dedicated Server Guide, How To

Ever wondered how to setup your own Battalion 1944 Server? This Battalion 1944 Server Guide is here to help answer all your queries. The process shouldn’t take long IF you follow everything explained here.

How to Setup Battalion 1944 Server?

So the first thing that you need to do download a zipfile provided at this GoogleAPIs link. Once you’ve successfully downloaded the zipfile, you need to use a program such as 7-zip or WinRAR to extract the contents of your downloaded files to any directory.

The next thing that you need to do is to right-click & edit a file named ‘run.bat’ using NotePad or NotePad++. At the very top, you will find something along the lines:

SET EXTERNAL_IP=0.0.0.0

What you essentially need to do is to head this website called ‘IPlocation.net’, copy the IP address that you see in the website & replace ‘0.0.0.0’ in the NotePad with the IP you see in the website.

Once you are done, you need to right-click & edit another file named ‘DefaultGame.ini’. Once you’ve opened up the file, press ‘Ctrl + F’ & find ‘[/script/shootergame.battaliongamemode]’ without apostrophes. This head essentially contains some basic information pertaining to the server. However, the two settings you’re looking for in particular are ‘ServerName’ & ‘Password’.

You need to change them to anything that you prefer. If you wish to have no password, you can simply leave the ‘Password’ field empty. Once done, save the file & exit. I’d also suggest that you make a backup of the ‘DefaultGame.ini’ file before making any changes so that you’re able to revert any changes that might cause you some issues.

As mentioned earlier, you need to press Ctrl + F & find ‘RandomMapRotationEnabled=True’ without apostrophes. Under this heading, you will find a complete list like:

+ModeRotation=

+MapRotation=

What you basically need to do is to delete the game modes & multiplayer maps that you don’t want. As for editing game modes, you need to find ‘[/script/shootergame.bombgamemode][/script/shootergame.domgamemode]’ & ‘[/script/shootergame.ctfgamemode][/script/shootergame.tdmgamemode]’ without apostrophes. Under these headings, you will find a complete list of things that you should be able to edit. Since each of these things are fairly simple to understand, I’ve not explained too much of them.

With that out of the way, the next thing that you need to do is to find & start your server. In order to do so, you need to double-click the ‘run.bat’ file which will cause you to receive a couple of error messages – simply ignore these. However, following these error messages, you will see an Unreal Console open up.

If you see ‘eac_server.dll [x64] :: hModule: 00007FFEA73E0000 dwReason: 1 lpvReserved: 0’, it means that your server is running. Now that you know that your server is up, you must find it. To do so, you need to run Battalion 1944 & open the Command Console. In order to do so, you need to press ‘~’ key. It is normally located directly under the ‘Esc’ key on a majority of keyboards.

Once you’ve successfully opened the Command Console, you need to paste the following line without apostrophes:

connect 0.0.0.0:7777 PASSWORD

As you might’ve guessed, you need to replace ‘0.0.0.0’ to the IP Address that you found earlier using ‘IPlocator.net’ & replace ‘PASSWORD’ with the one that you set. If you decided to have no password, you can just delete PASSWORD altogether. Now that you’ve found your server, you need to add ‘Admin’ & Console Commands.

In order to do so, you need to find your x64 SteamID. For this, you need to head to this website & either sign-in with your Steam Account or copy/paste the URL of your Steam Profile. Once you’ve your SteamID64, you need to copy it & edit ‘DefaultGame.ini’ once more.

After you’ve opened up the file in NotePad or NotePad++, press ‘Ctrl + F’ & search for ‘+AdminSteamIDs=’ without apostrophes. What you basically need to do is to paste your SteamID64 after the ‘=’ sign. It’s important to note that your SteamID64 must be inverted commas e.g. “123456789”. Another important thing that can do is set multiple Admins by simply having a space between SteamID64. Something like “123456789 987654321 654123987”.

Finally, when it comes to using Console Commands, you can check out our detailed Battalion 1944 Server Commands Guide by heading over to the link.

This is all we have in our Battalion 1944 Server Setup Guide. If you any questions, feel free to let us know in the comments section below!

Thanks, Incus.