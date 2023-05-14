Batman: Arkham Origins Shiva Side Mission Guide



Shiva is widely regarded as one of the most skilled fighters in the DC universe, alongside Deathstroke and (of course) The Dark Knight himself. She makes an appearance in Batman: Arkham Origins in the form of a side-mission, as one of the various characters in Batman’s “Most Wanted” list.

Unlike some of the side-missions, you won’t get any direct information regarding Shiva. Instead, you will need to ‘discover’ the mission by yourself.

Finding the Shiva Mission

Once you complete your mission in the Gotham Merchant’s Bank (no spoilers), head outside the bank and you’ll spot a few SWAT personnel, one of which will have a shield. Defeat them, and move forward. You’ll hear a baby crying.

Use Detective Mode to identify where the crying is coming from.

You’ll come across a stroller located on the street. Check it out, and you’ll meet Shiva. She’ll tell you about some tests that you have to go through, with the life of an innocent man at stake.

Once the cutscene is over, your map will be updated with her quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Saving the Cop

Go to the waypoint area located in the southeastern part of the map. You will hear a cop asking for help through the coms. There is a golden door located there, enter it for a transition into a room with an electrocuted pool in the center.

You can climb the ledges on both sides, but only one of them will allow you access through the broken bars.

Destroy the electric panel on the wall, and you’ll be ambushed by a bunch of female ninja assassins. Take them out, and then look up. There is a hook which you can use Deathstroke’s gadget with. Use it and cross over to the other side, and destroy the second electric panel.

You’ll be ambushed once again by a similar set of ninja assassins. Take them out, and then return down and free the cop. Interrogate him to find out that one of the assassins was shot. You’ll need to use Detective Mode to set up a ‘crime scene’ and search for the blood trail.

There’s a marking of blood on the edge of the pool. Scan it, and then using detective mode, follow the trail.

The trail will lead you to a dead GCPD officer covered by a GCPD body bag. Shiva will come out of nowhere and attack you. Counter her, and a cutscene will commence. She’ll ask you to meet her in Sheldon Park.

Confronting Shiva

Follow the marker to Sheldon Park. There will be a set of guys (with one very large thug) outside the gates of the building you need to get in.

Take them out, and then enter inside. A fight will begin, but Shiva isn’t alone; she’ll have plenty of ninja assassins fighting against you. She herself is nothing more special than a ninja fighter that you would need to counter multiple times.

Once you get her HP below half, a cutscene will appear, and bulkier male martial artists will appear, while Shiva will wield a sword.

Avoid her attacks, and take her allies out along with her to complete the mission. Kind of disappointing if you ask me, as Shiva is supposed to be a highly skilled fighter, one that can easily match Batman.