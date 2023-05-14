Batman: Arkham Origins GCR Comms Locations and Relays Guide



In Batman: Arkham Origins, we get to see the Dark Knight is his earlier days of caped crusadering. Like all the previous games, Arkham Origins features collectibles and optional objectives as small distractions from the tedium of pummeling helpless goons.

One such optional mission line involves the GCR Comms and Network Relays. Enigma has placed jamming devices inside of the seven GCR Comms Towers around the city. These jamming devices prevent you from using your Batwing in these districts and you need to get rid of the jammers in order to use fast travel.

Along the way you talk quite frequently with Enigma. Or rather, Enigma talks at you and Batman proceeds to ignore him, instead dismantling all his efforts around the city and slowly driving the technological mastermind to the brink with his relentlessness.

After you take down Towers, the locations of 10 Network Relays in the area are revealed on the map. You must destroy the relays with a Batarang.

Batman: Arkham Origins GCR Comms Locations

