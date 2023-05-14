Batman: Arkham Origins Anarky Side Mission Guide



Anarky is one irritating villain in Batman: Arkham Origins, and his psychopathic means of regularizing ‘justice’ in Gotham need to be stopped. The city cops are corrupt, so as The Dark Knight, the duty of spoiling his ploys falls on you.

As soon as you leave Penguin’s ship after fighting Deathstroke, you will be alerted by Anarky that he has planted three bombs across Gotham that need to be defused. This side mission will have you flying various places in Gotham, in a race against time as you attempt to defuse the bombs.

Bomb #1

To initiate the first part of the mission, check out the look over on the ship. There is an Anarky supporter standing there. Speak to him, and your map will be updated with the first bomb location, along with a counter.

Follow the Bat logo marker hastily, using speed grapple as much as possible and sticking to aerial routes. Once you head there, you will encounter several Anarky supporters. You need to take them out quickly, and then defuse the bomb.

Bomb #2

The second Anarky mission will be given to you by an Anarky supporter located in the Diamond District. The bomb itself is located in Amusement Mile, which is an entirely different district itself.

You’ll have quite a short while to go there, so make it fast with speed grappling and lots of gliding. You will need to beat up more Anarky supporters defending the bomb.

If you’re playing on Hard, this will be quite tough, since the supporters need more hits to be knocked out.

Bomb #3

The final Anarky mission is given out by an Anarky supporter in Coventry. This one is even tighter than the previous, with only 2 minutes and forty seconds to get to Burnley and defuse the bomb.

It’s the same story as before: a few supporters defending the bomb, so make sure you are really fast on your cape and grapple.

Once you have completed all three, you will be able to confront Anarky. Head to the Bowery, and use the back-door of the courthouse to find Anarky. Several of his supporters will first ambush you, after which he will join the fight.

He’s got an electric baton, so avoid pulling on him with your grapple. Jump over him and attack him from behind to make him lose his weapon, and the rest of it is something you should be pretty accustomed to by now.

Defeat him and his men, and the mission will be complete. That will show him!