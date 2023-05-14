In the latest DLC for Batman Arkham City, Harley Quinn has taken the initiative, and she is really angry and wants revenge at any cost. Somehow her revenge involves balloons and in this Batman Arkham City Harley Balloons Locations guide we will show you how to find them all.

Besides the main storyline, Batman series is known for tricky collectibles which one can have a hard time to find. This time, you need to find some balloons, and if you manage to find all of them, it will earn you Party’s Over Achievement.

Now, if you tried to find Riddler’s trophies in the original game, you must have the idea about the job at your disposal. In any case, we have this guide for you that will help you find all the balloons present in the DLC.

Batman Arkham City Harley Balloons Locations

Balloon #1

Location. In the Shipyard (Dry Dock), head through the first gate you opened and before you head down stairs, there is a balloon on the left side above you.

Balloon #2

Location. Again in the Shipyard, when you are in Access Corridor A, deal with the second wave of thugs and then look for the big door marked as “Warehouse”. Look above from here and you will spot the balloon.

Balloon #3

Location. Still in the Access Corridor A, after you use the explosive gel for the first time, continue walking till you reach a water pool. From the edge, if you look above, you will be able to spot a balloon.

Balloon #4

Location. When you enter the Pump room, you will be able to spot this balloon attached to a chair beside the first sniper’s location.

Balloon #5

Location. In the same pump room, head upstairs and examine the section above the caged area to find the balloon.

Balloon #6

Location. Still in the Pump Room, head strait through the double doors marked as “Warehouse”. You will find a balloon across the water pool.

Balloon #7

Location. When you take control of the Batman, look above the Commissioner’s office to the left side.

Balloon #8

Location. In the Industrial District, you need to go to the eastern smokestack to find the balloon. It may give you some trouble but a little exploration will do.

Balloon #9

Location. You need to get to the Ferris Wheel in the Industrial District to find the balloon on the top of the wheel.

Balloon #10

Location. In the Industrial District again, you need to look for the building with “Sionis Industries” on its top. The balloon is at the back of this sign.

Balloon #11

Location. Still in Industrial District, you can find a green sign saying “Joker’s Funland”. It’s above an entrance that is blocked by a vehicle. Look towards the left side to find a balloon with a statue.

Balloon #12

Location. If you head southwest from the Crane (Industrial District), you will find a sniper in the tower there. Examine the tower’s railing to find the Balloon.

Balloon #13

Location. Find another tower with a name “Tricorner Naval”. You will also spot a statue in the area which has a balloon attached with it.

Balloon #14

Location. Look for a half nutcracker statue in an alley to the west of the Steel Mill. The head of the statue is actually a balloon.

Balloon #15

Location. Form the ground level, look for a gate that has two Harley statues on both sides. You will find the balloon to the other side of the gate.

Balloon #16

Location. In the Industrial District, head to the top of the Steel Mill and you will find a balloon on one of the arms of the statues there.

Balloon #17

Location. You will find a Joker’s Fun House sign changed to “Harley” just above a tunnel entry. Head inside to find the balloon.

Balloon #18

Location. In the Industrial District, to the east of the objective marker, you will find a balloon with a statue beside.

Balloon #19

Location. In the Steel Mill (Loading Bay), when you enter the mill, examine the area to your left to find the balloon.

Balloon #20

Location. Still in the Loading Bay, find the hanging cop beside which you can also find a balloon.

Balloon #21

Location. In the Industrial District, when you hack the console lead to the secret entrance, keep looking for a Harley statue near the entrance to the Shipyard.

Balloon #22

Location. In the Shipyard Pump Room, head to the southern end of the map. You will be able to spot a balloon above the stairs.

Balloon #23

Location. In the Shipyard (Pump Room again), take up the winding stairs. When you reach the broken point, look at the place where the stairs continue again and you will find a balloon in that section.

Balloon #24

Location. The room where you find the tied up cop, look towards the lockers to find the balloon.

Balloon #25

Location. There is another balloon in the same room. Look for the “Shrine of Joker” sign where you can also find a balloon.

Balloon #26

Location. In the Shipyard (Joker’s Shrine room), it’s hard to miss as you will see it right after you enter the room.

Balloon #27

Location. When you enter the main room of the Joker’s Shrine, look at the roof to find a balloon suspended there.

Balloon #28

Location. In Shipyard (Access Corridor B), when you use the floor duct to bypass the non-operating door and emerge on the other side, you will be able to spot a balloon on your left side on the barrel.

Balloon #29

Location. In the same Access Corridor B area, find the hallway that leads to the Dry Dock from the Access Corridor B. If you turn left, you will be able to find a balloon in the corner.

Balloon #30

Location. In Shipyard (Dry Docks), after you have encountered with Harley, move to the southwest corner of the Dry Dock. You will be able to find a balloon near the water area.

