Batman Arkham City Challenges Guide

Once you are done with Batman Arkham City Campaign, move on to the challenge mode and upload the scores to online leaderboards for bragging rights and to check your skills.

Batman Arkham City Challenges

There are three types of challenges in Arkham City and they are combat, stealth, and speed. In combat challenge mode, you will survive against consecutive waves of enemies as long as you can so get used to these moves.

In stealth mode, you need to defeat a room full of enemies without being detected. Speed challenges require you to reach an Arkham City landmark as fast as you can.

Arkham City Combat Challenges

How To gather Points in Combat Challenges

you should prefer using different varieties of attacks and gadgets instead of only particulars. Completing a round without any damage earns you 500 extra points. Keeping your combo throughout the round will earn you 1000 bonus points at the end of each round.

Use stun attacks before normal attacks for more accuracy. Jump over enemies to avoid damage. Use wisely your special combos. You can jump over enemies to avoid getting hit. Use ground pound attack at the end of each round for max bonus points.

Challenge 1 – Blind Justice

You need to get three medals in this Challenge. The first medal is given at 6000, the second at 12000, and the third at 24000 points. You should follow the tips above in ‘How to gather Points in Combat Mode.

Challenge 2 – Survival of the Fittest

You need to get three medals in this challenge, and you will get them at 8000, 16000, and 32000 points. You can follow the tips above in ‘How to Accumulate Points in Combat Mode’

Challenge 3 – Rooftop Rumble

You need to get three medals in this challenge, and you will get them at 8000, 16000, and 32000 points. You can follow the tips above in ‘How to Accumulate Points in Combat Mode’

Challenge 4 – Hell’s Gate

You need to get three medals in this challenge, and you will get them at 8000, 16000, and 32000 points. You can follow the tips above in ‘How to Accumulate Points in Combat Mode’

Arkham City Predator Challenges

Challenge 1 – Meltdown Mayhem

Your main challenge is to clear the room by killing all enemies as quickly as possible but if you want all three medals, perform these predator moves:

Smoke Detector

Use the Smoke Pellet to create a smoke cloud and take down a henchman as he panics in the smoke.

Mind your Head

Knock down a henchman with a Batarang and then finish him off with a ground takedown.

Shock Tactics

Shoot a henchman with the REC Gadget and cause him to fire into the air, scaring another henchman.

Challenge 2 – Police Brutality

Again, your main challenge is to clear the room as quickly as possible but if you want to get all three medals, perform these predator moves: Blast Zone

Explode, a weak wall into a henchman to knock him out.

Knockout Smash

During a silent takedown, perform a knockout smash to takedown the henchman quickly.

Window Pain

Perform a takedown through a glass window.

You can watch the video that explains how you can do it:

Challenge 3 – Natural Selection

Challenge 3 has the same goal which is to clear the room as quickly as possible. If you want to get all three medals, perform these predator moves:

Weapon Jam

Use the disruptor on one of the Henchman’s guns, let him try to use it and then take him down. You can’t complete this challenge without upgrades.

Aerial Assault

Glide-kick a henchman and then knock him out on the ground.

Friends Fly Free

While hanging from a ledge, grab two henchmen simultaneously and pull them down over the ledge.

Further challenges include:

Blind Justice [as Catwoman]

Survival of the Fittest [as Catwoman]

Rooftop Rumble [as Catwoman]

Hell’s Gate [as Catwoman]

Funhouse Brawl [as Catwoman]

Prison Riot [as Catwoman]

Iceberg Lounge VIP Room [as Catwoman]

Wayne Manor Armory [as Catwoman]

Survival of the Fittest [as Robin]

Blind Justice [as Robin]

Hell’s Gate [as Robin]

Funhouse Brawl {as Robin]

Prison Riot [as Robin]

Batman Physical Challenges

CHALLENGE 1 – Glide continuously for over 150 meters (without using the Grapnel Boost upgrade)

The first challenge requires a couple of simple steps to be completed. The challenge will require you to continue gliding for a significant distance meaning you will have to avoid landing too fast.

This can be achieved by pressing and holding your controller’s right trigger, letting go, and then flicking the left joystick downwards. What this will do is make batman shift between a divebomb and an ascension.

CHALLENGE 2 – Glide continuously for over 250 meters (Grapnel Boost upgrade permitted)

Even though the second challenge permits the use of a Grapnel Boost, interestingly it isn’t necessarily required for completing it. The same strategy discussed for the first challenge applies here as well. If for some reason you still wish to use the Grapnel Boost, you can do so by pressing your controller’s A button twice but holding it on the second press. Note that you must avoid collision with anything including buildings or ledges, after being launched.

CHALLENGE 3 – Perform a vertical dive for over 50 meters

Another challenge, making use of the Dive Bomb ability which as discussed earlier can be performed whilst in midair by hitting your controller’s right trigger. When attempting to complete this challenge be sure to climb atop a huge building such as the Gotham Bank or the Church, to be certain of completing it.

CHALLENGE 4 – Perform five consecutive line launches without touching the ground

Challenge 4 can only be attempted upon acquiring the Line Launcher. The actual objective of the challenge isn’t too difficult, since you would already have had some practice switching directions on your campaign playthrough. It would probably be best to choose an area like the Bowery or Park Row since they will allow you to maneuver better through the buildings. Remember to always slow down, when necessary, by using the Left Trigger on your controller.

CHALLENGE 5 – Glide for 30 meters while maintaining a height of fewer than 5 meters above the water

Challenge 5 should be attempted at the Industrial District, where you must first jump off and perform a Dive Bomb by holding the right trigger whilst in midair. Then before hitting the water at the last second, ascend upwards by flicking and holding your controller’s left joystick. Hold the joystick and continue gliding until you complete the 30-meter distance.

CHALLENGE 6 – Achieve an x20 combat combo

Challenge 6 is self-explanatory, you must maintain a 20x combo score, making sure there isn’t much delay in between each strike. You can accelerate the combo multiplier by using a Beat Down, which you can perform by pressing B and dazing the opponent before pressing X to take him out.

CHALLENGE 7 – Use 3 Quickfire gadgets in one combat encounter

For Challenge 7 it is first important to remember which gadgets offer Quickfire capability. These include Batarang, Batclaw, Freeze Blast, Inter Alia, and the Remote Electric Charge. Remember you won’t have time to manually switch out each gadget before using so be sure to make use of your Gadget Shortcuts and simply fire away without aiming. It is also probably best to attempt this inside a battle to not waste gadget uses.

CHALLENGE 8 – Achieve an x5 variation bonus in one combat encounter

Another relatively simple challenge, one which will require you to perform different attack types rather than the simple strike attacks. It is best to begin the challenge by performing a midair strike, followed by Stun, Beat Down, Counter, etc., just be sure to mix it up.

CHALLENGE 9 – Aerial Attack off a stunned enemy into another (3 required)

despite how it seems Challenge 9 is pretty simple to complete. Begin by performing a cloak stun by pressing B, followed by the A button twice. Doing so will make Batman charge down the opponent, but before he strikes him, use your joystick to aim at a different opponent and tap X. this will make Batman jump off the first opponent onto the other, striking him in the process. This must be performed a total of three times to complete the challenge.

CHALLENGE 10 – Use the Slide to trip an enemy (3 required)

This challenge can swiftly be ticked off in a matter of seconds, simply charge down an opponent and hit your controller’s right trigger to trip him whilst performing a slide. Do this a total of three times.

CHALLENGE 11 – Perform a Beat Down to finish an enemy (5 required)

Whilst in battle, take out every simple opponent leaving just one. Perform a cloak stun on him by pressing B. Once the enemy is dazed start repeatedly pressing the X button to initiate a Beat Down. Perform this move a total of 5 times.

CHALLENGE 12 – Counter an enemy projectile (3 required)

Incoming projectile attacks include items such as crates thrown by enemies toward you, these do not include bullets fired at you. When such an opponent is encountered, look out for an indication to pop up, and hit the Y button to grasp the projectile midair and launch it back. This must be completed a total of 3 times.

CHALLENGE 13 – Hit an explosive object with a Batarang before it is thrown

To complete Challenge 13 you must wait for an enemy to launch an explosive object like a fire extinguisher. As soon as the opponent picks up the object quickly launch a Batarang at them, to make the item explode in their hands.

CHALLENGE 14 – Take out 2 enemies at once with the Glide Boost Attack

To attempt this challenge must first complete the upgrade for the Glide Boost Attack. Gain the high ground atop a roof, or a vantage point directly above a squad of opponent units. Now glide down towards the two, close by, and hit the X button followed by your right trigger. Wait for the force to build up as the yellow indicator on the screen turn turns red, knocking out both opponents.

CHALLENGE 15 – Use a Combo Batarang in combat (10 required)

Challenge 15 is a simple one requiring the use of the Batarang inside a combo score buildup. Use the quick-fire option by tapping your controller’s left trigger, which will launch the Batarangs without an aim. Complete this a total of 5 times.

CHALLENGE 16 – Perform a Batclaw Slam (5 required)

To attempt this challenge must first complete the upgrade for the Batclaw Slam. Perform this attack by taking aim at your opponent, simultaneously pressing the Y button and the Left Trigger to yank the enemy, and finally finish him off by hitting the X button. To complete the challenge, perform this attack a total of 5 times.

CHALLENGE 17 – Use the Quickfire Remote Electrical Charge during a combo (5 Required)

To attempt this challenge must first acquire the Remote Electrical Charge. Simply use the gadget’s shortcut (left trigger and the B button) whilst in a battle to initiate a combo, then simply follow up with a regular strike to complete the challenge. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

CHALLENGE 18 – Use the Quickfire Explosive Gel during a combo (5 required)

Simply use the gadget’s shortcut (left trigger and the X button) and detonate the gel whilst in a battle to initiate a combo, then simply follow up with a regular strike to complete the challenge. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

CHALLENGE 19 – Use the Quickfire Freeze Blast during a combo (5 required)

To attempt this challenge must first acquire the Freeze Blast. Simply use the gadget’s shortcut (pressing the controller’s right trigger 2 times) whilst in a battle to initiate a combo, then simply follow up with a regular strike to complete the challenge. To complete the challenge, repeat this for a total of five times

CHALLENGE 20 – Use the Smoke Pellet to disorientate enemies into attacking each other

It is best to attempt completing Challenge 20 inside a cramped room, swarmed by opponents. Hit the Y button to unleash a Smoke Pellet which will overflow the room with smoke. Next, proceed to move through the smoke in hope that one of your opponent’s attacks connects with other enemies. Even though this challenge seems tricky it is quite simple.

CHALLENGE 21 – Finish a fight with a Combo Batarang (3 required)

To complete this challenge simply eliminate every single one of your opponents leaving a single one. Now just launch Batarangs towards him to knock him out. Should he get back up after the first, simply launch another. This need to be completed a total of 3 times.

CHALLENGE 22 – Use the Remote Electrical Charge to get an armed enemy to fire his weapon and surprise at least one other nearby enemy

Sneak up to a group of enemy units with lethal weapons, and fire off a Remote Electric Charge strike at one of them. The shock will make the enemy fire off his weapon and if only one other opponent is present next to him the challenge will be completed.

CHALLENGE 23 – Use the Remote Electrical Charge to force an enemy to hit another enemy (3 required)

Approach a squad of enemy units, and make sure that one of them is wielding a stun baton. You have the option to face off the enemy or simply shoot the Remote Electric Charge from the top. If you directly face off with the enemy, make sure to use the gadget’s shortcut (left trigger and the B button). Complete this a total of 3 times.