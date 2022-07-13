Bandai Namco Confirms That It Has Been Hacked

Yesterday, it was reported that that Elden Ring Publisher, Bandai Namco has suffered a ransomware attack by a group called ALPHV aka BlackCat Ransomware Group. The information of hack was shared by vx-underground on Twitter.

Now, in statement to VGC, Bandai Namco has confirmed that they have indeed been hacked and they have issued an apology as well.

On July 3, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan).

While discussing the potential damage the hack may have caused, the publisher said:

In addition, there is a possibility that customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan) was included in the servers and PCs, and we are currently identifying the status about existence of leakage, scope of the damage, and investigating the cause.

While assuring that the publisher will work with other organizations to ensure that this doesn’t happen again, they have also issued an apology:

We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone involved for any complications or concerns caused by this incident.

Since they are currently in the investigation phase, they haven’t really shared the exact risks and damages. These Ransomware attacks usually end in large data leaks as companies often refuse the demands of the hackers on social and moral grounds.

And this isn’t the first time a company has been targeted by a Ransomware attack. In the past, big names like CD Projekt Red, EA and Capcom have suffered from similar attacks in the past.

Now, the question is, how does it affect you? Well, if you have any data associated with Bandai Namco in any form, as a precautionary measure, you should change those details (passwords etc) as soon as possible.

Based on this hack, there was another apparent leak listing Bandai Namco’s lineup of upcoming games. It also included a DLC expansion for Elden Ring by the name of Barbarians of the Badlands which of-course, sounds too fishy to be true. Since Bandai Namco has confirmed the hack, we can’t be sure how much of this leak is true.