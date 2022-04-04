Elden Ring’s Bandai Namco Wants To Work With Mistborn’s Brandon Sanderson

After collaborating with author George R. R. Martin for Elden Ring, publisher Bandai Namco is now looking at another renowned American author for a new collaboration down the road.

During a live stream last week, epic fantasy and science fiction author Brandon Sanderson unboxed an Elden Ring package that he received from Bandai Namco with an invitation to possibly work together in the near future.

Sanderson is notably known for his Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive series of novels, as well as for helping finish The Wheel of Time series after the passing of its original author, Robert Jordan.

“They are interested in perhaps doing something together, is what that says. I am as well, actually,” said Sanderson. “This is how I roll. I actually have a pitch for them in the back of my head… so I may have to send them my pitch and see what they think.”

Sanderson revealed that he already has a pitch ready for a Soulsborne game. He plans to send it over to Bandai Namco to see if the publisher is still interested in drawing up plans with developer FromSoftware.

“I’ve been thinking, ‘what would I do if I did a Soulsborne sort of game?’ Obviously, I don’t get to decide that, right? But I have it in the back of my head, so maybe you guys will hear something from me. I have some ideas… I always have ideas,” noted Sanderson.

Last year, Sanderson shared that he has been a long-time fan of FromSoftware and has been playing its games since King’s Field back in the 90s. He admitted to being “salty” over FromSoftware going with Martin for Elden Ring rather than him.

“If you don’t know, they went to George, and made a game with George, and I’m like, George doesn’t play video games. George has no idea. So anyway, there you go.”