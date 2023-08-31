Baldur’s Gate 3 Investigate Suspicious Toys Quest Guide 

Upon traveling in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across many side quests. These can range from simple fetch quests to long branching ones spanning multiple acts. One such side quest begins soon after the third Act of Baldur’s Gate 3, where you must investigate a set of Suspicious Toys.

You might have noticed many refugees arriving at Baldur’s Gate as the army of Absolute cuts a bloody swathe through the land. With so much tension among refugees and their accommodation, you will meet a toymaker named Arfur who wants to throw a few refugees out. Take the refugees’ side and then enter his basement.

You will find his suspicious toys that possibly have traps in them. You are here to investigate these toys and who is behind this operation.

Investigate Suspicious Toys Quest Location in BG3

To start the Investigate Suspicious Toys Quest, head toward the Afrur mansion. This mansion is at Wyrm’s Crossing, which you unlock at the start of Act 3. If you have unlocked the Rivington waypoint, you can use it and head east to the mansion.

If not, travel to the southern part of Wrym’s Crossing, where you will see a person evicting a family from his mansion.

Investigate Suspicious Toys Walkthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3

Investigating Suspicious Toys is a side quest where someone is stuffing explosive powder in the toys and distributing them all over the city. You are there to find the culprit behind this activity and stop this illegal operation.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will find several objectives in this quest.

Enter the basement of Arfur’s House

Upon arriving at the location, you will see a person (Arfur Gregerio) and his bodyguard throwing out a family from his house. Talk to him and learn why he is throwing them out. You can use the Detect Thoughts option and roll an intelligence dice to see why he is evicting them.

If you pass the check, you will learn he is hiding something in his basement. Pass an intimidation check by rolling the dice and persuade him to let the refugee family stay longer.

Enter his mansion and go straight by the double door ahead. Enter the room, and you will find a hatch in the middle. Lockpick and then enter the basement, which is filled with toys.

Explore the basement, and you will find a locked chest. Disarm the locked chest by passing the Sleight of Hand Dexterity check. Use the Knock transmutation spell if you cannot roll a higher number.

Inside the chest, you will find a letter and gold. Read the letter, and you will learn that Arfur is the one who is distributing toys in the Rivington Refugee camp. The problem is that these toys are rigged with explosives.

Find the suspicious toys

Exit the mansion and turn left at the back. You will come across the person (Manip Nestor) standing behind a table in front of a hut. Talk to him and ask him to let you inspect the donated toys.

Pass the Persuasion check, and Manip will take you to the hut where the toys are. Disarm the crate of toys by passing the Sleight of Hand Dexterity check. Manip will ask you to confront whoever is responsible for this.

Head to the Sharess’ Cares, where you will find Arfur. Sharess’ Cares in the north of the Arfur mansion. Head inside and take the first right turn to enter a private room. There, you will see Arfur standing.

Approach him to confront him about the explosive toys. He will first try to bribe you. When you do not take the gold and ask who told you to do it, he will refuse to tell you. Use the Intimidation option and pass the check to learn about the people.

He will direct you to Felogyr’s Fireworks by saying it is where it all started. He will offer you a pass to the Lower City if you allow him to go. Allow him, and get the Archducal Coronation – Admission Pass.

Investigate Felogy’s Fireworks

Now you must go to Felogy’s Fireworks shop in the Lower City. Cross the bridge using the admission pass that Arfur gave you and head southeast.

As marked in the image above, make your way to the location, and you will enter Felogy’s Fireworks shop near the Heapside Strand waypoint. Enter the building and talk to the person (Avery Sonshal) standing behind the counter.

Tell him you are Arfur’s friend, and he will let you go to the second level. Turn right and enter through the reinforced door. Climb the stairs, and the guard will stop you from going further. Use the Greater Invisibility spell to sneak past them and ascend to the top floor.

On the top, you will see the explosives being made by Banites, who are distributing them in the city. Now, you need to kill everyone in the building. The most effective way is to light a fire to cause a chain reaction because of the explosive powder on the floor.

Use the Misty Step to get on the building ahead and use a fire bolt at the top floor. The top floor will explode and kill most of the people. Enter the building and kill off any remaining Banites. After killing everyone, the Investigate the Suspicious Toys quest will be completed.

Investigate Suspicious Toys Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are no rewards for completing the Investigate Suspicious Toys quest, apart from some things you get in the quest. One of the notable things is the pass that Arfur gives you after you confront him.

Another notable thing is the Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen that Avery Sonshal (the person behind the counter in Felogy’s Fireworks) drops.