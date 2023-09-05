How To Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Save Error

Sometimes, while playing through Baldur’s Gate 3, you may encounter a save error when the game does not upload a copy of the saved file on the cloud. This is among the few bugs in the game, such as with the Enemy of Justice condition. But Larian has been working on them with each hotfix and patch.

The save game issue is triggered after someone who played the early access version upgrades to the full release. The game has trouble loading save files from early access into the full release. But there are ways to fix this problem.

Fixing Baldur’s Gate 3 Save Error

The issue reported by players is that the game has been unable to save their hard-earned progress in the Steam Cloud Saves. As the game was in Early Access earlier, players made it to the far end of the content available. With the release of the complete package, Larian decided to refresh the game for everyone to level the playing field.

As such, the files created early for the Early Access version were not removed and interfered with your saves. When you try to access these saved files, the game cannot do so. Thus causing the Save Error in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The solution is to turn the Steam Cloud Saves off and get rid of the saved files from the Early Access saves. So, open up the game page on Steam and follow the instructions.

Click the settings button you see on the right side of your screen.

Go into Properties> General. There, you will see a bar at the end of the page. This will be the slider to turn your Cloud Saves on and off.

Use the Slider to turn off the Cloud Saves.

Go into This PC> Local Disk (C:)> Users >(username)>AppData> Local> Larian Studios.

Delete the folder named Baldur’s Gate 3.

Alternative Solutions to BG3 Save Error

As mentioned, most Early Access players have been experiencing the Cloud Save issue. Larian Studios has issued some general tips that can be helpful for players. We have listed all the alternatives below so you can have some available help in troubleshooting your issue.

Ensure Windows Defender or any third-party antivirus software has not revoked File access to BG3.

Verify the local save files and\or all the files. You can perform this action by entering the Properties> Installed Files> Verify Integrity of Game Files.

If you’re using any trainers or mods, we suggest you once try and remove or either delete them and see if that works. Sometimes they can also cause the game to run into issues.

Run Steam or GOG as an administrator. Right-click on the icons and select the “Run as Administrator” option.

Restart the Game from a clean boot.

These fixes should work for the most part. In case they do not, we recommend you uninstall the game completely and try reinstalling it. That should fix whatever issue there may be that is creating the Save Error in Baldur’s Gate 3.