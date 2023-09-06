Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk Starter Build

When creating the best Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your main focus should be to help enhance the overall Dexterity of the class. There are three Monk subclasses in BG3, each specializing in Athletics and Acrobatics as its main skill proficiency.

With their level of Dexterity and Strength, they will provide a 1D8 Hit Dice one at each monk level. Successfully allocating the required points to its primary attributes will make the best Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Monk Starter Build in BG3

Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3 focuses on mimicking spell effects. This will be its primary source of damage to the enemy. However, each style the Monk mimics differs in the context of combat in BG3. Therefore, to make the Monk Class in Baldur’s Gate 3 more agile, you must focus on investing the majority of your points into Dexterity.

Ability Point Distribution: Strength 15, Dexterity 16, Constitution 10, Intelligence 8, Wisdom 15, and Charisma 8.

As for the skill proficiencies in BG3, I would recommend that you choose Acrobatics and Athletics. You must select these two proficiencies over the others. They will provide you the bonuses you need in the early game stages to make your gaming experience better.

They will help you complete specific challenging objectives in Baldur’s Gate 3. These objectives include running on rocky surfaces and jumping across platforms.

Best Background

Backgrounds are features in Baldur’s Gate 3. They allow you to select the most favored part of the class of your choice. This feature primarily depends upon your vision of creating the class build. Also, it provides additional bonuses for your character skills and rolls, making it a mandatory element to select while creating the best starter builds in Bg3.

The Soldier is the best background choice for the Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Soldiers are highly trained combatants who get a bonus in Athletics. This is a priority skill for this build.

Additionally, this background offers Intimidation as their secondary skill proficiency. Using this skill adds Charisma to your class that helps your Monk to pass Charisma Checks and be the last to back away during a confrontation with enemies.

Best Feats for BG3 Beginner’s Monk Build

Feats are yet another feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that makes your class even stronger. You can consider these unique talents that provide additional active and passive skills you may not have before unlocking feats. This covers the majority of the flaws in your build, making it more rounded.

However, there is a special condition to select feats in BG3. You can only acquire them after progressing through each fourth level of your class i.e. Levels 4 to 12. Below, we have arranged the best Feats for a Baldur’s Gate 3 Beginner’s Monk Build

Level Feats 4 Ability Improvement



At level 4, you will unlock Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3. For the Monk Starter build, you must primarily select the Ability Improvement. This feat allows you to gain additional Ability points. Since your Monk class build solely focuses on dealing damage with its Dexterity, this feat will help enhance its overall performance.

Best Alternative for Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although Monks do not possess any spells in their arsenal, they use Ki in Baldur’s Gate 3. Ki is a level one class feature in Bg3. It allows Monks to dig deep into their arsenal to find the best feats of strength to use in a battle.

Ki acts as a magical aura that each Monk possesses. However, you can only use it if you spend a certain number of Ki Points while resting between each refill. As you start the build, you will only have two Ki in your possession. However, this soon adds up when you level up in Bg3.

Best armor and weapons

To create a Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must possess offensive and defensive skills. This build section can be taken care of by equipping and wielding the best armor and weapons.

However, you must choose them according to the needs of your class. Below, we have arranged an entire table fully dedicated to the best armor and weapons to equipment for the Monk Starter Build in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Item Type Item name Effect How to Get Boot Bonespike Boots Gain Saving Throws and Armor Class bonuses Loot a Wooden Chest in the Rivington area Amulet Amulet of Greater Health Gain Constitution score Take part in the House of Hope quest Ring Ring of Protection Gain Saving Throws and Armor Class bonuses Complete Steal the Sacred Idol quest Chest The Mighty Cloth Gain the strength of a Bull Purchased from Quartermaster Talli in the Last Light Inn (Act 2) Gloves Gloves of Dexterity Gain Dexterity score Purcged from A’jak’nir Jeera at Crèche Y’llek Weapon Corellon’s Grace Gain named attack roll bonuses Purchased from Auntie Ethel, at The Hollow Monk Starter Build the best armor and weapons table

Monk Starter’s Build Level Progression

Each class in Baldur’s Gate 3 progresses through levels 1 to 12. During each level progression, the class unlocks certain features ranging from abilities to feats. This progression helps us decide on the worth of a class. Below, we have mentioned what the Monk class has in store for us in Baldur’s Gate 3:

