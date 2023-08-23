Baldur’s Gate 3 Find Dribbles the Clown Guide 

Find Dribbles the Clown is a quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you can start once you reach Act 3. As Act 3 begins in the later stages of the game, you will need to play the majority of the game before you get to this point.

Although the quest can start as soon as you enter Act 3, you will need to play through the act a little before you can finish it. As the name implies, you must find a clown named Dribbles. The problem is that he has been hacked into pieces, and his body parts are scattered across the area. So you must go on a treasure hunt to find his parts and make him whole.

At this point, the Dribbles you will encounter will be a shapeshifter who has taken over his identity. After you kill him, you need to talk to Lucretious and begin the quest in earnest.

Find Dribbles the Clown’s Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The quest becomes available when you start the third act in Baldur’s Gate 3. You will need to go to the Circus of the Last Days. This location can be found within Rivington, just south of the South Span checkpoint. Refer to the map image above to easily find the location.

Once you’re at the entrance, you must convince the guard to let you cross. You can either use a Persuasion check or bribe him with 200 gold. Once inside, go to the main stage where Dribbles is performing.

Upon further investigation, you’ll find that this is not the real Dribbles but a shapeshifter who has taken his place. You will need to defeat this imposter along with all his companions. Once you do, talk to Lucretious, who will try and convince you to find the real Dribbles, as the circus needs him back. Thus begins your journey to find the many severed body parts of Dribbles the Clown.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Find Dribbles the Clown Walkthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3

The quest does not tell you where to find Dribbles’ severed body parts. Unlike the Adamantine Forge quest, they’re not all found close to each other. This makes the entire ordeal even tougher.

To complete the quest, you must find his hand, torso, pelvis, arm, leg, foot, and head.

Dribbles’ Severed Hand

The Clown’s Hand can be found within the circus; make your way to the opposite side of the main stage until you find a stall run by a Popper. The hand is on his table, but you must take it from him.

You can use a deception or persuasion check to have him hand it over. Alternatively, you can steal it as well. Use a cloaking or invisibility spell to grab the hand while the Popper isn’t paying attention.

Dribbles’ Severed Torso

To find Dribbles’ Severed Torso, head to the Open Hand temple. The temple is found just north of the circus. Make your way inside the temple and head for the kitchen. You will find a latch covered in blood; use it to get underground.

Head straight until you reach a room with a cabinet at its very end. Behind the cabinet is a hole in the wall, which you can cross. Once you do, you will face off against a few shapeshifter enemies. One of these enemies drops the torso.

Dribbles’ Severed Pelvis

The Severed Pelvis can be found across the map in the Lower City. The Lower City lies just north of the Stormshore Armory. Once inside the city, head for Basilisk Gate. From there, head to an alley that you will find towards the left.

Keep down this path until you spot a blue door along the wall. Lockpicking the door using the thieves’ tools will net you the clown’s Pelvis.

Dribbles’ Severed Leg

The Severed Leg can be found near the Lower City as well. You must head west from the Central Wall waypoint and find Lavernica’s house. Here, you will find a latch that will take you underground. To open the latch, you must find a key on one of the shelves within the room.

When you go down, you will come across a room with circular makeup and a body in the middle. The body has the Severed Leg.

The Foot can be found within proximity to the Leg. Towards the left of Laverinca’s house, you will find another called Rainforest’s house. Pick the locks on the door and find the hatch on the ground floor.

You will open the hatch and head down like with previous body parts. Here, you will find Dribbles’ Severed Foot.

Dribbles’ Severed Arm

Head to the Sorcerers Sundries to find Dribbles’ Severed Arm. The Sundries is toward the southeast of the lower city, and it is marked by a large dome-like structure that is very hard to miss. You will also find the wizard Lorroakan inside. Once inside, head further east until you find a small house with wooden planks covering its entrance.

Enter the house by breaking these planks. Inside, you will need to find a chest. Move it to reveal yet another latch. Open it and go down to a cellar where you will find the severed Arm.

Dribbles’ Severed Head

The Clown’s Head is the trickiest to find; reaching him requires completing a main quest. You must be on the quest to eliminate Orin and get her Netherstone, the deadly shapeshifter that tries to kill you in Act 3. Once you start this quest, just be mindful of your surroundings.

You will find many bodies on the stairs in the temple complex. The head can be found within the pile of bloodied corpses.

Find Dribbles the Clown Quest Reward

Once you have all of the body parts, make your way back to the Circus of The Last Days and speak with Lucretious once again. They will thank you for your service and give you the Spellmight Gloves, a very powerful piece of Baldur’s Gate 3 equipment.

The Spellmight Gloves grant you a -5 penalty during an attack roll with a spell, but you can also deal an additional 1d8 damage when these gloves are equipped.