Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, but unlike Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood allows players to equip various different skins for their characters and the weapons they use. This Back 4 Blood guide will tell you how to unlock and equip different skins so you can enjoy your zombie-killing experience in style!

How to Equip Skins in Back 4 Blood

Skins are different cosmetic options in B4B that offer no benefit other than making you look much better and cooler.

There are skins for both the Cleaners and their weapons. So, how do you unlock them and how do you equip the ones you’ve got downloaded? Let’s discuss it below.

How to Unlock Skins

Unlocking skins for your character and weapons is very straightforward in Back 4 Blood. As you progress through the game, you will get Supply Points. Gather them and then these can be used to buy different character outfits and weapon skins.

To get the skins, you need to go to the Supply Line section in Fort Hope, which is the main Hub Area. To get to the Supply Line, talk to the woman sitting at the picnic table.

At the Supply Line, you will spend your Supply Points to unlock the items in the line, one after another.

You cannot randomly select and buy the item you want but have to move in a fixed progression path. After you buy one complete line, the next line will be ready for you to buy through.

A few of the skins are also provided as bonus content for pre-ordering the game or for buying the Ultimate Edition.

Apart from these, there are also certain Accomplishments you can complete in-game to earn weapon or Cleaner skins. These will of course require you to play a lot and do some serious grinding.

The ZWAT skins for example require players to complete every mission on Nightmare with a specific character to unlock that character’s ZWAT outfit.

How to Equip Outfits and Skins

After you get your hands on the skin you want to use, you’ll have to equip it. To do so, head to the tent in Fort Hope with the beds laid out and interact with the back door. Otherwise, you can press the Toggle Hub button on your controller.

After you get the menu, select the Cleaner Tab, select the Cleaner you wish to customize.

With the selected Cleaner, look in the Skins tab to look at all the skins you have and can use. This will allow you to equip any character skins you have.

To equip weapon skins, get to Dusty at the Quartermaster in Fort Hope. Select Customize Weapons and here, look for the weapon on which you want to apply the skin.

Choose the weapon you want to apply the skin on, and just equip the skin.