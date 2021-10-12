If you’re looking to learn how to play as Mom in Back 4 Blood, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through every bit of information you need to know about her, including her abilities, best cards and her recommended playstyle.

How to Play as Mom in Back 4 Blood

Mom will be available for you to play right from the start of Back 4 Blood. This support-type character has some awesome abilities and team utility that make her one of the best characters in the game.

Most of Mom’s abilities are focused on supporting her entire team, making her an extremely useful; in fact, practically crucial character to have on your team.

Abilities

Mom’s abilities are as follows:

Tough Love: Mom can revive an incapacitated teammate instantly. Can only be used once per level.

Mom can revive an incapacitated teammate instantly. Can only be used once per level. High Expectations: +1 team extra life

+1 team extra life Den Mother: +1 Support Inventory

+1 Support Inventory Kill the Pain: Start the level with Pain Meds

Without even the help of cards, Mom will provide some super useful team utility. All of her abilities will help you out immensely in every level of the game; especially High Expectations, which gives your entire team an extra life.

With Kill the Pain, you’ll have help from Mom right from the start of the level. And with Tough Love, Mom will be there to help even when you’re in a life or death situation.

Best Weapons for Mom

The weapon Mom starts off with in Back 4 Blood is ‘The Belgian’, a double-barrel shotgun.

Since Mom is a support-type character, you can basically use any weapon you want with her. However, the idea weapon would be some sort of Assault Rifle, SMG or LMG, since you already have a shotgun with her.

One thing to keep in mind is that you shouldn’t use a weapon that hurts her mobility, as you don’t want her to play catch-up with an incapacitated teammate when she’s trying to use her revive on them.

It also wouldn’t be wise to equip another shotgun onto her since it’s going to take ammo away from her main weapon.

Stick to a light Assault Rifle, SMG or LMG and you’ll be good to go.

Best Cards for Mom

As Mom is a support-type medic character, ideally you’d want to use cards that are of that type so you can improve her loadout as much as possible.

Below, we’ve listed down the best-suited cards for Mom with descriptions for each card. These are of course suggestions and you are free to pick based on your playstyle and the role your team needs.

Antibiotic Ointment

Increases healing efficiency by 20%.

Combat Medic

Increases use speed by 50%.

When you revive a teammate, they are healed for an extra 20 health.

Pep Talk

+150% Revive Speed

Suffer from -5% Damage Resistance

Charitable Soul

When you heal a teammate, 50% of the effect is also applied to you.

Experienced EMT

When you use a medical accessory on someone, their maximum health is increased by 20% for the rest of the level.

Fanny Pack

+1 Support Inventory

Medical Expert

When you use a medical accessory, healing efficiency and movement speed are increased by 15% for 15 seconds.

Medical Professional

First Aid kits and defibrillators now also recover 1 extra life and 15 trauma damage.

Miraculous Recovery

Medical accessories used by you now have a 25% chance to have 100% greater effect.

Stimulants

Pain Meds used by you increase movement speed, reload speed and weapon speed by 10% for 30 seconds.

Smelling Salts

Increases revive speed by 100%.

Support Scavenger