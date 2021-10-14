In this guide, we will talk about one of the eight playable characters in Back 4 Blood, that goes by the name of Holly. We will cover all of the details that you need to know about Holly and how to play with her.

How to Play as Holly in Back 4 Blood

Holly is one of the first few Cleaners that you can play with, in Back 4 Blood. She is more of a close-combat-styled character that excels with Melee Weapons.

With her ability to regenerate stamina and increased resistance against enemies’ attacks, she is considered to be a one-man army against the zombies in Back 4 Blood.

When you load into the game, you will be equipped with a spiked bat called Dottie. Focus on getting a better melee weapon as soon as you can. With the right cards and right weapons, you can make formidable builds in B4B using Holly.

Abilities

Like every character in Back 4 Blood, Holly also has her own abilities:

+25 Stamina for you and the team

+10 Stamina for every Ridden kill

+10% damage resistance

Best Weapons for Holly

Any melee weapon will do good for Holly, but there will be certain situations where you might want to change your weapons. If you are planning to only engage with weak enemies and avoid stronger enemies, then use any of the following two weapons:

Bat

Machete

If you want to fight stronger enemies as well, it is recommended to use one of the following melee weapons:

Hatchet

Fire Axe

For the second slot, you can use Assault Rifles, SMGs, or a Shotgun. A shotgun is a more viable option here since you’ll already be close against the enemies. You can also use a Shotgun for stronger enemies or when you are caught inside the horde.

Best Holly Cards Build

Since Holly is a character that focuses on close combat, you will need to use cards that will improve her agility, melee attack damage, stamina, and resistance.

Below, we have picked the following ten best cards that we think are ideal to use with Holly:

Batter Up

50% increase in Melee Damage

+5 health increase

Heavy Hitter

+20 additional Stumble damage when you hit their weak spot.

Sunder

Enemies take 20% increased damage for 5 seconds after getting hit with a melee weapon.

Spiky Bits

+25% increase in Melee Damage

+10% Damage Resistance

-20% ammo capacity

Meth Head

+ 40% Melee Attack Speed

40% Melee Attack Speed +40% Melee Stamina Efficiency

Disables ADS

Second Chance

Gives you an extra life

+5 Health

Motorcycle Jacket

+10% Damage Resistance

Motorcycle Helmet

+25% Damage Resistance

Disables ADS

Battle Lust

Melee Kills will heal you for +2

Cross Trainers