The all-new Back 4 Blood is just upon us, and it houses a number of secrets in the form of golden skulls. In this Back 4 Blood Golden Skull Locations guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the golden skulls in B4B.

Back 4 Blood Golden Skull Locations

There are a total of 10 golden skulls in Back 4 Blood for you to get your hands on. They can be found in the main chapters of the game.

It’s worth mentioning that you can play these chapters any time and collect the golden skulls that you don’t already have. The collection of each one of them grants you a certain trophy. So, without further ado, let’s get started with their locations!

Golden Skull # 1 – Port Man Toe?

You’ll find this golden skull in the chapter named The Crossing in Act 1: The Devil’s Return.

Head to the large ship in front and drop down to its bottom floor. Jump out of the window to the right to find the desired golden skull sitting right ahead.

Golden Skull # 2 – Bell Hop

You’ll find it in the chapter named Book Worms in Act 1: Search and Rescue.

Head to the basement of the Haven and then head upstairs. To the left of the staircase will be the room ahead of you. The desired golden skull will be inside this room, underneath the table containing a laptop.

Golden Skull # 3 – Pallet Cleanser

You’ll find it in the chapter named Special Delivery in Act 1: The Dark Before the Dawn.

Head straight on the road and when you find a tractor containing supplies, make your way to the building on the left of it. Exit the building from the east direction and keep on proceeding north.

Soon, you’ll come across a container with a dumpster next to it. Hop on the container, and you’ll find a couple of racks up ahead. You’ll find the desired golden skull atop the rack the second rack.

Golden Skull # 4 – Easily Mist

You’ll find it in the chapter named Hell’s Bells in Act 1: Blue Dog Hollow. Head through the mist on top of the elevated ground in front. There, you’ll see the desired golden skull next to the tree.

Golden Skull # 5 – Cooped Up

You’ll find it in the chapter named All Call to Arms in Act 1: The Armory. Head in the direction of Robb’s Mills and pass through all the huts ahead to find this golden skull in a caged wooden box.

Golden Skull # 6 – Dangerous to go Alone

You’ll find it in the chapter named Hinterland in Act 2: Plan B. Make your way behind to waterfall to collect it.

Golden Skull # 7 – Cryptozoologist

You’ll find it in the chapter named Grave Danger in Act 2: Job 10:20. Head straight on the road and when it is about to turn, make a right into the grassy area.

Keep on moving straight until you reach a shrine. You’ll find the golden skull that you desire at the edge of it.

Golden Skull # 8 – Night of the Living Hedge

You’ll find it in the chapter named Garden Party in Act 3: Dr. Rogers Neighborhood.

Navigate through the labyrinth until you reach the staircase of a nearby house. In front of it, over a piece of artwork, the desired golden skull will be placed.

Golden Skull # 9 – Extra Credit

You’ll find it in the chapter named Making the Grade in Act 3: Remnants.

Head out the windows in the stands of John Finley Middle School. Now, keep heading towards the east until you reach a bag of garbage containing the desired golden skull.

Golden Skull # 10 – Mind Your Step

You’ll find it in the chapter named The Abomination in Act 4: The Abomination. Move across the path, made of tree barks, and head to your right. The desired golden skull will be sitting at the point of outgrowth of this bark.