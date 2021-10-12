Back 4 Blood Sign In Error, FOV Issues and Fixes

Back 4 blood is now out! However, the launch isn’t smooth sailing for all players as numerous errors have been cropping up. In this guide, we will cover some of the most common errors players are facing in Back 4 Blood and provide some fixes so that you can jump right into the game.

Back 4 Blood Error and Fixes

As with most game troubleshooting, make sure you’ve first updated everything on your side. This means updating Graphics Drivers on the PC, updating to the latest console software for PS4 and XBOX and installing the latest available Back 4 Blood patch for your platform.

Now let’s take a look at some specific errors with Back 4 Blood and their respective fixes below!

Can’t Install through Gamepass Fix

Some people while trying to install Back 4 Blood via Gamepass on PC keep getting an error that prevents them from installing the game. To fix this error, you should try to reinstall the Gaming Services App on your PC.

To do that, first of all click the start button and select Windows PowerShell from there. You can also search the Window PowerShell in the search bar if you can’t find it.

Open that app in administrator mode. Once PowerShell is Open, you have to enter the following command.

get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers

Press enter and after that again enter another command in the same window which is given below.

start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN

Press Enter and install the app on that page. Here you have to select the “yes” option when you see a prompt.

Once done now restart your computer and try and install Back 4 Blood again.

Vertical FOV Fix

Some players are getting errors with the Vertical FOV in Back 4 Blood. To fix the Vertical FOV error you need to follow the steps below:

Go to the game folder and locate Appdata. Inside the Appdata go to the following location.

local>Back4Blood>Saved>Config>WindowsNoEditor

Inside that, you will find the Game.ini file. Rename that file as Engine.ini and open it. Paste the script given below inside the file and save it.

[/script/engine.localplayer]

AspectRatioAxisConstraint=AspectRatio_MaintainYFOV

Run the game it should work fine now, just lower your FOV settings a little bit to your liking.

Sign In Error Fix

The main reason behind the Sign In error in back 4 Blood is likely a down server on the developer side. However, If you are sure that servers are up, then you can try the solutions given below to fix that failed to Sign In error.

Firstly, make sure you are connected to the internet and getting proper speeds and connectivity.

PC Steam players need to follow a simple step. Go to the settings and clear the download cache and then restart the steam client; it should work fine now.

XBOX users can try to change the MAC address in the Xbox connection settings to fix this error. Change the MAC address and restart your router and it may fix the Failed to Sign In error for you.

Exclusive Fullscreen Fix

The game is currently offering Windowed and Borderless Fullscreen mode, but if you want Exclusive Fullscreen mode you can make few tweaks.

Firstly you will need to find the config. Go to the location given below

C:\Users\YourUsername\AppData\Local\Back4Blood\Steam\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor

Here you will need to open the GameUserSettings.ini with a text editor.

Once the code is open in a text editor you will see the following code there.

FullscreenMode=1

LastConfirmedFullscreenMode=1

PreferredFullscreenMode=1

Change the value of the above three lines from 1 to 0.

Make sure that the Resolution size X and Y are according to the value given below and save the file.

ResolutionSizeX=1920

ResolutionSizeY=1080

Now restart the game and you will get Exclusive Fullscreen in Back 4 Blood.