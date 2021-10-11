To start a game with each character unlocked is a dream for every gamer. Unfortunately in Back 4 Blood, only 4 characters are available from the start. But do not worry, in this guide, we will show you how to Unlock All Characters in Back 4 Blood along with what skillset each character possesses.

How to Unlock Characters in Back 4 Blood

Characters are also known as “Cleaners” In Back 4 Blood. There are a total of 8 cleaners in Back 4 Blood. We have listed down the name of each character for you

Evangelo

Walker

Holly

Mom

Doc

Hoffman

Jim

Karlee.

Only Evangelo, Walker, Holly, and Mom are available from the beginning. Each character has a specific skill set so unlocking all of them would be beneficial for you. The four locked cleaners are Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee.

To unlock Doc, Hoffman, Jim, and Karlee, you must complete Act 1 of the game “The Devil’s Return”. This act further consists of four levels.

All cleaners will be unlocked when you complete this act of Back 4 Blood and you will freely be able to choose between any of the cleaners to be your go-to character.

Character Skills

Each cleaner in Back 4 Blood has a unique skill set. If you don’t know the skill of cleaners, then you have come to the right place. We have listed down the skills of each cleaner for you.

Evangelo’s Skills

Increased break-out speed by 75%.

Can regenerate stamina 25%.

Provides team with a speed of +5%.

Walker’s Skills

For five seconds, precision kills provide Walker with increased. 20% accuracy.

Damage is increased by 10%.

Can provide increased team health of 10%.

Karlee’s Skills

Karlee has a +1 Quick inventory.

Can detect surrounding Hazards.

In addition, she grants +1 Team Use Speed.

Mom’s Skills

Mom gets one more Support Inventory Slot.

Can resurrect incapacitated teammates once per level.

Extra Life of +1 is also given by Mom to the team.

Jim’s Skills

Increased Damage in precision kills

Improved aim down sight.

Increases Team Weak spot Damage as well.

Hoffman’s Skills

Increased chances of finding ammo in case of killing a Ridden.

Hoffman possesses +1% offensive inventory.

Can provide +10% more ammo.

Doc’s Skills

Doc helps with more trauma resistance for the team..

Can heal teammates without help of any healing items.

Holly’s Skills