The Card System in Back 4 Blood will help you stack your deck with Player Cards to make you stronger and defeat enemy hordes easily. In this Back 4 Blood Card System guide, we will break down everything you need to know about the game’s card mechanics.

Back 4 Blood Card System

Back 4 Blood’s cards are the key to your team’s survival; therefore, you need to think carefully about the pros and cons that’ll come along with them.

You need to mix the best of your cards that will support your playstyle as well as your role in the team. You are also allowed to create custom decks for each type of role.

Card System Mechanics

The game begins with each player carrying their own set of cards which are added to a deck.

These cards allow you to equip yourself and your team with perks that boost your playstyle. You can get faster mobility, revive times, better efficiency with melee weapons, you name it!

You can have a total of 15 cards in a deck, and once you run out, you can draw random cards. These cards can help you increase your stamina, health, ammo, and most importantly, they can be stacked multiple times.

As the campaign begins, you’ll choose several cards from your deck at the start of each level in a specific Act.

If you decide to play later in the Act, you’ll be able to draw more cards as compensation. You can also draw an extra card in case your team fails in a level in an Act. This will help you on your next try.

After you have completed an Act, you earn some Supply Points. You can make more of these points if you finish the objectives that come with the level’s specific Corruption Card. These points can be spent to gain Supply Line rewards in Fort Hope.

While exploring the levels for the Intelligence Files levels, keep an eye out for the free random cards that you might be given during the Act.

You may also get a chance to purchase a specific card by using the money you have gathered during the Act. These cards are not permanent; therefore, they will only last till the duration of the campaign.

Importance of Card Order

The order of your cards can have a significant impact on your gameplay. The reason is that the cards at the top are given to you earlier in your campaign.

The cards that are at the starting of your deck will be the ones you can initially use.

Keeping all of this in mind, you’re going to want to spread your cards out according to a strategy. If you’re familiar with the campaign in question, then you’ll know what you need and when you need it.

Corruption Cards

At the beginning of each campaign level, you will be given two unique cards that will add some limitations, such as scenarios, map effects, and Ridden in the level.

Depending on the card you select, you are supposed to complete the limitation marked on the card to receive a reward.

These cards will ensure a unique experience, making no playthrough ever the same. You will have to pick out your own player cards to counter the formidable corruption cards.

If you don’t think your strategy through, you’ll be penalized and punished by the game’s relentless difficulty.

Active Cards

These are special perks that provide the player with modifiers that hugely impact their character.

For example, they’ll increase your stamina and health while equipping you with reduced ammo capacity and slower weapon reloads. Active Cards are of four types: