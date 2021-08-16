Back 4 Blood Will Improve Bots, Balance Difficulty, Get New Zombies At Launch

The ongoing record-setting open beta for Back 4 Blood has given developer Turtle Rock Studios crucial feedback to act upon before launch.

Speaking with VG247 in a recent interview, lead producer Matt O’Driscoll confirmed that the bots in Back 4 Blood are being made smarter on a priority basis. He assured that players will be able to rely more on bots at launch compared to right now in the beta where they hardly make a difference.

O’Driscoll also admitted that the difficulty scaling of Back 4 Blood needs work. The open beta makes it evident that while Survivor mode is too easy, the Nightmare mode is too hard. There needs to be a balance and Turtle Rock Studios will be seeing to that as well in time for launch.

O’Driscoll furthermore provided a little clarification regarding dedicated servers. Back 4 Blood initially boots on a host connection but then shifts to a dedicated servers after matchmaking. Hence, the reason why players often start out with high pings which gradually normalize as the match begins.

Turtle Rock Studios remains committed to introduce new zombies and the developer has teased that players can expect “more special zombies” to make their way into the game at launch. It however was not clarified if the new zombies will be part of the base game on day one or will arrive through a free post-release content roadmap which includes cosmetics as well.

Back 4 Blood will be officially launching for both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC on October 12, 2021.

The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead has already made a lot of noise during its beta events. The closed beta from last week for example hit nearly 100,000 consecutive players at peak. The current open beta is seeing an even better response.