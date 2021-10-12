Back 4 Blood Best Settings Guide to Improve FPS

In this Back 4 Blood guide, we’ll be walking you through the on-screen settings of the game and how to improve your frame rate for a better experience. The game itself does not demand you touch on the settings a lot, but if you’re a consistency freak like us and want Back 4 Blood Best Settings for FPS, then you’re in the right place.

Back 4 Blood Best Settings

There are a few optimization issues and other Back 4 Blood errors. However, we hope to see improvement in the coming few weeks as updates start to roll out.

Back 4 Blood doesn’t necessarily provide you with many graphical settings to play with, but here are some key settings that you can play with to improve your in-game experience.

PC Requirements for Different Resolutions

You can check below to see if you hit the mark for the settings that you want.

Ultra 4K

DirectX: DirectX 12

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 40GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Expected performance: 2160p/60fps/Epic Quality Settings/DLSS – Quality/FSR – Quality

Ultra

DirectX: DirectX 12

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 40GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon VII

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Expected performance: 1440p/60 fps/ Epic Quality Settings/DLSS – Quality/ FSR – Ultra Quality

Minimum

DirectX: DirectX 12

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 40GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Expected performance: 1080p/60 frames per second (fps)/Low Quality Settings

Recommended

DirectX: DirectX 12

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Expected performance: 1080p/60 fps/High Quality Settings

Settings for You

Anti-Aliasing: TAA

Motion Bur: On

Foliage Quality: Medium

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Effects Quality: Medium

Post Processing Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Medium

Shadow Quality: High

We’ve found that having these settings will provide you with the perfect balance between visual fidelity and smooth frame rates to improve the gaming experience.

Post Processing Quality

For example, if you play with the Post Processing Quality settings and bring it down, you’ll receive about a 23% increase in the frame rate, whereas bringing down Texture quality will also increase 7%.

Anti-Aliasing

We also recommend you to stick with TAA for the Anti-Aliasing settings. The reason for this is that if you have a slightly modern graphics card, chances are it’ll take the TAA without any frame rate loss.

Chromatic Aberration and Motion Blur

You’ll also have no trouble with the other settings we provided, such as Chromatic Abberation and Motion Blur. They won’t affect the frame rate, and you’ll be able to enjoy the game.

Shadow Quality

It is crucial to mention that Shadow Quality should be set at a high setting as you’ll need it to play the game with a better vision. The game’s missions are usually set up in dark and shadowy places, so there’s no use to touch or play with this specific setting.

You can bring it down only if you’re confident enough to deal with a lot of darkness and lack of shadows. Your frame rate will also drop when you’re dealing with a huge mob or fire around you. You really can’t do much about it than to deal with it for what it is.

Frame Rate Limiter

For even better settings, you can turn on the Frame Rate Limiter that’ll help you set the best options and manage frame rates.