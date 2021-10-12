How to Remove Weapon Attachments in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood’s out for good now! And there are a few things that players are going to need to take a little time in order to adapt to. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Remove Attachments from your weapons in Back 4 Blood.

How to Remove Attachments in Back 4 Blood

The game does not specify how to remove attachments. Initially, it’s completely unclear whether you’re able to tweak the feature at all entirely once you’ve made the decision.

We’ll try to explain it as simply as possible. Although you can remove the attachments, there are some limitations. You can only do so by exchanging it for another attachment. You can’t merely restore a weapon to its base attachments.

You can’t just drop some attachments; doing so implies the finding of another attachment of the same type. Simply select the desired attachment and replace it with the one that is already attached to the weapon. However, both attachments must be of the same type.

When a new attachment is selected, the previous one is automatically dropped.

If you drop a weapon, the attachments that have been applied to it will also be dropped. However, if you want those attachments to be placed in a new or improved weapon that you come across, here is how to do it.

To begin, you must replace those attachments with some other attachments so that the previous ones are dropped. After that, you can equip the new weapon and then get exactly what you want!

This is a major concern for fans of the franchise, but we are hopeful that with the release of the game, more alternatives will be introduced to remove attachments and the problem will be resolved.