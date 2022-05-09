Babylon’s Fall Saw Zero Players Today On PC

Despite repeated assurances from publisher Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall has really fallen to its death a couple of months into its release.

After seeing around a couple of hundred concurrent players on Steam on average in its first three weeks of release, the concurrent player count plummeted into single digits last week before diving further.

Earlier today, that number dropped to zero (via Steam Charts) with less than 40 players playing at the time of writing and a 24-hour peak of barely 60 players. Babylon’s Fall, at least based on the current situation, is unofficially dead on PC.

Square Enix previously assured that it has no plans to drop support for the game. The first two seasons are complete with developer PlatinumGames working on the third season as well as content planned out for further down the road.

Square Enix also stated that it will continue to improve Babylon’s Fall based on player feedback. The publisher hopes that players will return to the game once the new batch of content arrives; including freebies that cover new game modes, new story expansions, and new weapons.

That being said, with the player count in single digits and sometimes zero, the task of boosting player activity is going to be a daunting challenge.

Babylon’s Fall has been labeled as the worst game to release for any platform in recent years. It is also the worst-rated PlayStation game in history. The troubled game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC for anyone still interested.

Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal along with their game franchises last week to the Embracer Group for an estimated $300 million. The sale was initiated after Square Enix reportedly lost $200 million between Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition, Outriders has also been unable to turn a profit. These are truly testing times for Square Enix.