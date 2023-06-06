Atomic Heart Natasha Boss Guide

NA-T256 Natasha is an optional boss in Atomic Heart that the players will encounter during Testing Ground 12.

This mammoth of a boss shares its DNA with the Sumo Wrestlers from Japan with the addition of jets on the back. Designed to work around complex repair works, this robot can work tirelessly for more than a day.

While fighting Nastaha, you will be hit with rockets and mines as her primary. A good defense is needed to counter the physical damage from all her attacks. Meanwhile, you can stay on top of her by using Fat Boy and bashing her with explosion attacks.

Natasha location

In Atomic Heart, you will encounter Natasha during the chapter called Testing Ground 12. To get to the arena, you need to head straight into the bridge leading to the Pavlov Complex.

Once you have reached Sakhalin: Hospital 9 Grounds, you need to head towards the Theatre Section. Enter the theatre from the door where you will find Natasha doing her performance.

How to defeat Natasha in Atomic Heart

Before the fight with Natasha, keep in mind that you won’t deal any damage if you attack with Gunfire and Shock attacks. This is because of her resistance to these attacks.

Choosing a weapon that deals explosions will be wise as her weaknesses lie in the explosion attacks. The best weapon to choose against Natasha is Fat Boy.

If, however, you want to brave yourself with the close-range fight, choosing any high-damage melee damage will be good against her.

You also need to build up your defenses by upgrading to a Sleazeball Shield. This shield allows you to protect yourself from all incoming attacks and at the same time makes dodging more perfect.

As soon as the fight starts, Natasha will start using a Whip Attack which can easily be countered by Stun Animation in Atomic Heart. You also need to keep your eyes peeled for guided missiles that she fires toward you.

You need to use the Sleazeball ability to protect yourself once she uses Spin Attack which deals massive damage. Soon after the Spin Attack, you will get a brief attack window when she falls to the ground.

During the last stage of the fight, she will also fire mines that follow you around the battlefield. The best way to avoid damage from the mines so to shoot them in the air before they reach you.

After all her attacks are dealt with, you can easily finish her off with the help of Fat Boy.