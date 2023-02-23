How To Increase Atomic Heart Inventory Space

Inventory management plays a big role in Atomic Heart since you need it to store all your weapons, consumables, and ammo. The Atomic Heart inventory space is made up of about 30 slots. These slots are filled considering the item that occupies them.

For example, weapons take up varying amounts of space, and whole healing items and smaller consumables take one slot. Similarly, ammo also takes up one slot and can stack up.

With the number of supplies you can collect, thanks to the auto collection using CHAR-les, your inventory will not be sufficient to carry more items as the game progresses. Thankfully, you can increase the storage of your character by using neuropolymers.

To increase your inventory in Atomic Heart, knowing how to get Neuropolymers, how many you need, and how to use them is important.

Using Neuropolymers to Increase Inventory Space

The game gives you a base inventory storage of 30 slots. To increase it, you will need Neuropolymers. You will then need to acquire the Neuro-Compression Tactical Backpack.

Each Neuro-compression Tactical Backpack requires 75 Neuropolymers. The inventory will expand by 10 extra slots when you use this upgrade. This upgrade can be accessed when you buy Nora’s kiss and Extra Capacity for Cluster Munition.

To completely upgrade your inventory, you will need about 177 Neuropolymers. They can be found as loot after defeating enemies. Smaller enemies usually give 1 or 2 polymers, but more difficult enemies can give as many as 10 Neuropolymers.