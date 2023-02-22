The world of Atomic Heart has its surprises down the down as you face off against both robotic and biological enemies. As you survive the chaos in Facility 3826, you will have to face off against the deadly terminator-type robots and mutants which will damage you heavily.

As fighting these are also an integral part of the gameplay therefore you need to be stocked with items that you can use to heal yourself in these dangerous situations.

This is because as you progress down the game your opponents will get tougher and inflict more damage on you. So you need to Heal yourself by crafting consumables like “Capsule” to keep you up and running in the game.

Most of the healing items like “Neuromeds”, you will find along the road but if you end up running out you can always visit the large red vending machines to craft these capsules.

If you are having trouble finding these items to restore your Hp then you should read on as we have covered different ways to Heal in Atomic Heart.

How to heal in Atomic Heart

You can resort to these items if you are running low on Health in Atomic Hearts.

Neuromeds

Neuromeds are a cheap way to restore your health in Atomic Heart. You will come across these during your journey in the game.

Using them you can heal yourself and even stock them in your inventory for later use. They come in different sizes so the bigger they are the more you can benefit in terms of healing abilities and vice versa.

Keep in mind that you can’t keep them for long in your inventory as it is limited (20 slots), and you might end up losing them. So you should use them whenever you are running low on Health because you might need those slots to carry the ammo for your weapons as well.

If you are running the game on your console then to access the Neuromeds from your inventory you only need to press down on the “D-pad”. If you are playing Atomic Heart on your PC then you can press X to use the Neuromeds. This way you will recover your health in Atomic Heart

Consumable Capsules

If you are unable to find the Neuromeds or you are running low on them then you can resort to crafting items.

To craft these consumables items you will need to access a red vending machine. These can be found at different locations in the game and are not hard to come by.

You can use them to craft different items including capsules for healing and other items that can aid in your endeavors as well.

After interacting with the red vending machine you need to head to head into the “Crafting” section first and then move on to the “Consumables” section. There you have three options in terms of crafting Neuromed Capsules which serve to regain your health. These include:

Neuromed Capsule Health Recovered Items Required Small Neuromed Capsule 50 Hp (immediate recovery) 2x Synthetic Material,4x Biomaterials. Medium Neuromed Capsule 100 Hp (immediate recovery) 4x Synthetic Material,4x Biomaterials,1x Chemistry Large Neuromed Capsule 150 Hp (immediate recovery) 8x Synthetic Material,5x Biomaterials,2x Chemistry

To craft any of these Neuromed capsules all you need to do is gather the required materials. You can acquire these from the different enemies that you defeat in the game.

Once you collect the essential resources, you can specify the amount you require and press the X button to craft the Neuromed capsule in Atomic Heart. After that, you can use these to heal yourself in the game.

Wild Boar skill upgrade

This will provide you with an incentive in terms of health abilities in Atomic Heart. To Invest in this skill, you need to access the Character Skill Tree where you can find the Wild Board skill.

Once you gain this skill it will add extra health to your total HP status making you last longer in fights as well. Therefore in total when you heal yourself it will add somewhat increase the health status of your character as well which can be beneficial in dangerous situations.