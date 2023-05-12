Assassin’s Creed Origins Way of the Gabiniani Walkthrough Guide will help you with killing the Venator as he is trying to kill Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. AC Origins Way of the Gabiniani walkthrough guide will guide you through the entire mission.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Way of the Gabiniani Walkthrough

In this quest, Cleopatra has the information on your next target, however, she has become a target herself. Speak to Cleopatra in Herakleion.

You will obtain a lead on The Jackal – Septimius. After the conversation with her, go to the town and speak with the brothel owner. Pay the owner, then go upstairs and wait for the twins to come in who tell you where the Venator’s room is.

Get to the room and examine it. Look for the shattered dishes near the bed for the first point. After that, go down to the target practice area and look to your left for a wooden jar. Break it to find a letter.

For the next point, look for another small jar on the left. Finally, look to the left again for the last point of investigation.

Go to the marked location and use Senu to locate your targets. There will be three of them, the infiltrator, archer, and lamplighter.

The infiltrator is standing outside the houses, by the fountain. The archer can be found in the tower, and the lamplighter is to the right of the tower, in the fishing area.

The infiltrator and the archer will be easy targets can be taken out using your bow, just aim for the head. However, the lamplighter is in the company of some guards and players need to get up close and personal with him. Once all three targets are done, go back to Cleopatra to report.

Kill The Venator

Once you are done talking to her, soldiers will attack the courtyard and Venator will be among them.

You have to fight them all using a melee weapon. The level 31 Venator will prove challenging. He has a long range and is capable of stunning you if he gets a hold of Bayek. He has two axes and quite a large health pool.

You have to fight him very carefully. Keep dodging his attacks and only strike him when you see a really good opening. You have to be patient with him.

After you kill The Venator and all the other soldiers, you have to take Aya to the Pompey landing point. This will complete this mission.

That is all for our AC Origins Way of the Gabiniani Walkthrough Guide with tips on how to locate The infiltrator, archer, and lamplighter and how to kill the Venator. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!