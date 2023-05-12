Assassin’s Creed Origins The Scarab’s Sting Walkthrough Guide will help you with finding the informant that will give you the information on your next target, Scarab.

AC Origins The Scarab’s Sting Walkthrough Guide with finding the location of Scarab and rescuing Ghupa.

Assassin’s Creed Origins The Scarab’s Sting Walkthrough

The Scarab’s Sting

The suggested level for this quest is 15. For this quest, Bayek has to travel to Sais to meet up with his informant who has the information regarding his next target, Scarab.

Harkhuf is the informant you need to speak but, when you do speak to him at the brewery, he will ask you to come to his home to talk about the target. So, follow Harkhuf to his home and go to his secret room.

Inside the room, read the scrolls on the table and take a look around when you have the information on Scarab its time to go outside. As you come outside, Harkhuf will ask you to save Ghupa from Camp Pyrrhos.

Rescue Ghupa

Make your way to Camp Pyrrhos, which is a small military outpost in the region. Given it is a small military outpost; it won’t be as heavily guarded as the medium military or fort outposts will. Use Senu to mark all the soldier and locate your Ghupa in the outpost.

You will see some soldiers and a Level 17 captains who has a mace and a shield.

Sneak your way inside to Ghupa, free him from the cage, pick him up, and carry him all the way back to his home. Call your mount, drop Ghupa on it, and take him straight to Taharqa’s estate.

If you want to have some fun then open the three lion cages around the camp before getting in the camp. But you have to be careful as a guard can call reinforcements because of that. After you are done with the quest you will get 1500 XP, a Kawab’s toy and the Scarab’s Letter as reward.

As you get to his home, you will receive a letter that will tell you that Scarab is calling soldiers to the city of Letopolis.

That is all for our AC Origins The Scarab’s Sting Walkthrough Guide with tips on how to rescue Ghupa from Camp Pyrrhos. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!