This Assassin’s Creed Origins The Hyena Walkthrough will help you locating and assassinating the Hyena, who is your next target in the list.

Assassin’s Creed Origins The Hyena

At the base of the Pyramids is a city where you will meet Mered. Talk with him and pay him 100 Drachmas, then hop on your horse, and make your way to the bandit camp.

Sneak your way through the bandit camp, rooftops are recommended, as the horse will be across the camp.

Also, make sure to use Senu to mark all the soldiers before you go in. Once you bring back the horse to Mered, he will give you the location of the Hyena and it is time to assassinate the Hyena.

Assassinate The Hyena

Once you get the information you need, you should ride West past the pyramids towards the mountains. Make your way to the Hyena’s base that will be guarded by Hyenas, which you have to deal with before entering.

Use Senu to select a target and then start killing the Hyenas. You can’t sneak kill them so attack them head in close or ranged combat.

Once they’re all taken care of, you need to investigate the area. She won’t be there, so examine her bed and the letter on the floor.

You’ll come across a cage that contains the item you’re looking for, along with one Hyena. Let it out and kill it and then look at the letter, which is located behind the rock in the corner.

Now, make your way to the marked location, which is a pyramid and you will find more of the Hyenas here. Deal with them, enter the Pyramid through a small hole, and if you can’t find it then use you Animus pulse to locate the entrance.

Keep going deep inside the pyramid until you reach a very large room. Examine the mummy and then Khaliset, The Hyena, will arrive, will fire an arrow at you, and will disappear after that.

Follow her through the passage and eventually, you will emerge outside and a sandstorm will kick in, however, Khaliset will not be bothered by it and will keep shooting arrows at you.

Use the arrows to locate her, get close and get a few hits on her before she disappears. Repeat the process and you will defeat her. Confirm the kill and a small cutscene will play.

That is all for our AC Origins The Hyena Walkthrough Guide with tips on how to get the location of the Hyena and assassinate The Hyena. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!