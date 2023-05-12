Assassin’s Creed Origins Pompeius Magnus Walkthrough Guide will help you with the naval battles that players will be engaging in while defending Pompey.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. AC Origins Pompeius Magnus Walkthrough Guide will help you with clearing out the Aegean Sea of the enemy ships while defending Octareme.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Pompeius Magnus Walkthrough

For this quest, players need to sail the Aegean Sea and navigate a ship. Players will need to look closely for the prompts to achieve the battle speed. Players have to navigate around the large rocks and will be introduced to Triple Arrow Volley.

Defeat The Ptolemy Fleet

Players now have to engage in a naval battle to defeat the Ptolemy Fleet. Firstly some arrows will come flying at your ship for which you have to brace. Then you have to aim at the enemy ship’s weak point. Repeatedly hitting the ship at its weak point will sink it.

You have to do destroy all the ships in the region. Use your Triple Arrow Volley to destroy the weak point for the ships. You can also use accelerate ramming to destroy the ships.

Keep sinking the ships and once all have been sunk to the bottom of the ocean, you need to return to Pompey’s ship “Octareme” which you will find out that is battling with three ships and you have to defend it.

Defend Octareme

Players need to sink the enemy ships while at the same time protecting the Octareme from being completely destroyed. Use your ship’s weapons to clear the ocean of enemy ships and once they are all destroyed make your way to Pompey’s ship and a cinematic will start.

That is all for our Assassin's Creed Origins Pompeius Magnus Walkthrough Guide with tips on how to defend Octareme and destroying enemy ships.