Assassin’s Creed Origins Homecoming Walkthrough Guide will help you with the opening section of the game, which will familiarize you with the game’s mechanics that you will use throughout the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. This time around, the game takes players to Egypt in a vast open-world where players can hunt animals and do a lot of stuff. AC Origins Homecoming Guide will help you with the opening mission.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Homecoming Walkthrough Guide

The AC Origins Homecoming mission starts in the outskirts of Siwa, one of the many locations in the game. The mission is straightforward since it is a tutorial. Players will face a rather large adversary, a level 2 brute. Just do what the game tells you to as this is just a tutorial.

Once the brute is dead, loot the body is you want and its time to leave. The game then will ask you to use your Animus Pulse to locate an exit, use it and you will find a door where there are a number of Scarabs on the wall. The scarabs are an indication of a hidden path. You need to interact with the door and you will enter the temple.

The Temple

Once inside the game will let you know to light the torch. You will find collectibles around using the Animus pulse. These would be on a ledge above from where you entered. You will use the broken pillar on the right to climb up there.

Now you need to get down and do through the tunnel and remember to use Animus pulse wherever you feel like you have lost your way. Proceeding through the temple is a very straightforward, use your Animus pulse to locate the loot afterward parkour your way out of the temple and you will get into a larger chamber.

This place will have a lot of loot on the bottom as well as the upper level. Clear the area for loot and when you are done you need to jump over the fallen pillar to the left side of the upper level. There will be some loot there as well.

From there you will jump over a stone wall and go across several broken pillars to get to the platform required. There is a ledge at the back wall near the top of the room and you can get to it using any of the large statues.

There would be a cracked wall outside that you can strike to get out of there. As you exit, there will be a fight going on outside. Rush to the fight and kill all the soldiers.

Once all the soldiers are down a cutscene will play. After that, you will have to follow Hepzefa. Mount your camel and follow him.