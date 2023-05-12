Assassin’s Creed Origins Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another walkthrough guide will help you with the entire quest which will see you engaging in a naval battle and killing Septimius.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Fall Of an Empire, Rise of Another Walkthrough

This is a level 35 quest and you will unlock it right after completing The Final Weighing. It’s reward is 9600XP.

Naval Battle

This is the last quest that players will have to complete to see the how the order of the Assassins came into existence. The quest will start with a naval battle which will see you facing off against waves of ships.

The first wave will be very easy for players to take care of but, the second wave of ships will be challenging and they will include large numbers of fireships and they deal a lot of damage.

Fireships should be your priority targets and are easy to sink as they only take one shot. Once you have taken care of the naval battle, you will reach the shore and it is time to finish off Septimius.

Kill Septimius

This will be the replicate of the fight that you had with him earlier, however, you don’t have many weapons and his chains will have the stunlock effect.

Septimius is very quick and has quite a reach. Keep your distance and try to attack him with a bow and wait for him to switch weapons for an opportunity to do some melee damage.

Once he is down, go to your next marker either fight your way through or go with stealth, there will be an army of men between you and Caesar and you can kill them all if you want to.

But you can also go with stealth from above the building, just jump in and press E to assassinate Caesar. After that, once you get inside, a cutscene will play and the story is over here. The next quest “Birth of the Creed” is basically a cutscene.