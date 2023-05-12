Assassin’s Creed Origins Egypt’s Medjay Walkthrough Guide will help you with the quest so that you may find the scroll and meet with Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin’s Creed formula. This time around, the game takes players to Egypt in a vast open-world where players can hunt animals and do a lot of stuff. AC Origins Egypt’s Medjay Walkthrough Guide will help you find the scroll and meeting with Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Egypt’s Medjay Walkthrough Guide

For this mission, Bayek needs to track down Apollodorus so that he can lead him ultimately to Cleopatra, to get anointed as the Medjay of Egypt. Completing this quest will reward you 900 XP along with the Golden Medjay Badge.

To find Apollodorus, make your way to Kanopos Nome and find the lighthouse. If you reach there during the day, then you will be told to wait until the night to come back.

Meditate until it is night and when you go back and meet Apollodorus, the cutscene will begin in which he asks you to complete a task to prove your trustworthiness.

Apollodorus’s task for you is to free Damastes and recover a lost scroll. To complete the task, you must take the boat Eagle Vision and get to Menelaite Trireme, which is the ship where Damastes is imprisoned, loot a treasure box and free Damastes.

When you reach Kanopos, you will earn 25 XP for discovering new location. Once the ship is in sight, jump into the water to sneak onto the ship and avoid being spotted. The enemies on board are level 12, so its best you avoid unnecessary conflict. Quickly, get the loot box from the tent under the Menelaite Trireme and free Damastes from the dockyard.

Now you also have to escort Damastes, as he will be running around in rage to find a soldier to kill. Follow him, as he may get involved with a group of soldiers, which will then try to kill him.

If he does, start a fight, help him. Once the soldiers are done, he will be calm and you’ll need to talk to him. He will tell you that the scroll is in a sunken ship in Kanopos Lake.

Find The Scroll

Make your way to Kanopos Lake and use Senu to locate the sunken ship. Get to the sunken ship and retrieve the scroll.

Meet With Cleopatra

Once the scroll is yours, return it to Apollodorus who will tell you that he may trust Bayek. Take control of his boat and trach Apollodorus’ villa. Follow Apollodorus and he will lead you to Cleopatra. Once you do meet her, a cinematic will play. At the end of the cutscene, she will make you her Medjay.