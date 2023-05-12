Assassin’s Creed Origins The Crocodile’s Jaws Walkthrough Guide will help you with surviving The Arena as you will face increasingly difficult enemies and will guide you on how to know the identity of The Crocodile and her assassination.

Assassin’s Creed Origins The Crocodile’s Jaws Walkthrough Guide

The Arena

Make your way to the arena and talk to the man on the front desk. Read the parchments and then talk to the old man near the door. However, he will not be convinced that Bayek is fit to fight in The Arena but, he does give you a lead on what to do.

Make your way to the new marker and talk to Kensa, after talking to her come back to The Arena. Also, once you get inside the arena, you will not be able to get out until the quest is done. Feliz will show you around and your first opponent will be Kensa but, will be an easy opponent.

Once he is down, a cutscene will play and the first round will begin after that. When you are ready to fight, talk to Felix and the fight will commence.

Survive The Arena

The fight in the arena consists of four waves of enemies and with each wave tougher enemies will come to attack you. The first wave in The Arena consists of basic soldiers and the fight should be easy if you don’t get hit by environmental traps in The Arena which are in the forms of spiked poles. Once you have defeated all, talk to Felix again for round two.

The second round will consist of basic soldiers along with a couple of Brutes with heavy maces. The fight will be a little tough but, these soldiers won’t be that difficult to defeat. Also, there is a lion cage in the center, try to stay away from it as if it gets damaged the lion will attack. However, if you feel like it, you can use the lion to attack your opponents, damage the cage and once he heads towards you, kill the lion.

Again talk to Felix to start round 3 which will consist of enemies from the previous rounds in addition to large shield bearers. Also, the environmental hazards have also been upgraded as there will be moving spike poles in the arena which will cause instant death if you touch them.

There is also a spike pit in the center that will kill you instantly if you fall into it.

Once the round is done, talk to Felix to start the final round. In this round, you will face some serious competition as they will be able to take a take a lot more beating than the ones you faced in previous rounds.

Be careful and stay focused. Viridovix in this round has a very long reach with his scythe and its better to knock him first.

Diovicos too has a leaping attack that can knock you down to ground and stun you so keep track of this attack and dodge whenever he goes for it. Once they are killed the identity of the Crocodile will be revealed and it is time to assassinate the Crocodile.

Assassinate The Crocodile

Head to the location where your target is located. Use Senu to mark the soldiers in the area and also locate your target. One of your targets guard will be Kensha which is a tough opponent. So if you want a clean and easy kill then try to stealth kill your target. Once you have killed your target, the game will switch to present time where Lyla is our protagonist.

A cutscene will play and after that, you have to take care of four intruders, however, stealth is your only option since Lyla is not experienced in fighting. Once all the intruders are done, get back into the animus.