Assassin’s Creed Origins Ambush at Sea Walkthrough Guide will help you with the mission that will see you doing some naval battles.

Assassin's Creed Origins is the latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise that reinvents the Assassin's Creed formula.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Ambush at Sea Walkthrough

AC Origins Ambush at Sea Guide will detail all the essentials that players need to complete the mission. The quest itself is not a complicated one, all you have to do is engage in some naval battle and destroy ships to progress with the story.

This is a naval mission and also a straightforward one. Just go straight to the marked location and you will see 5 vessels approaching to attack you.

Anytime any ship attacks, keep your distance first and then keep firing and ducking to cause damage and prevent damage respectively. Keep firing until the ships have been sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

Head towards the next marker then, which is a little far from the current position. You will see a huge ship Octareme accompanied by two smaller ships.

Your main objective is not to destroy the Octarene. The smaller vessels are just a distraction but you can use them for your own benefit by positioning yourself at such a point so that they miscalculate friendly fires into the Octarene.

During this whole battle, you must not get much close to the huge ship as it has so deadly Firebombs that it can one shot you very easily. Keep your distance and keep attacking – Slow and steady is the way to get better results here.

Once all the ships have been destroyed the game will return to Bayek and he will receive a letter from his wife Aya giving him important information.