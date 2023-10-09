Assassin’s Creed Mirage Viewpoint Locations For 100% Synchronization

Viewpoints have been a staple of the Assassin’s Creed franchise since the start and are as iconic as the leap of faith. AC Mirage is no different and has players discovering a total of 21 Viewpoints across all 5 regions of Baghdad. Once you climb a viewpoint in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you get to see a vista of your surroundings and discover new activities in the surrounding areas.

Climbing and synchronizing all these viewpoints in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is crucial if you want to earn 100% synchronization in the game and unlock the Fearless achievement. To help speed up the process, we have included all Assassin’s Creed Mirage viewpoints with maps to help you figure out where to go in each district. We will also be helping you figure out how to climb certain viewpoint locations if they are a bit confusing.

Harbiyah Viewpoint locations

There are a total of 4 viewpoints located in the Harbiyah region of AC Mirage. The map below highlights all their locations.

Nestorian Monastery

This viewpoint is located on top of the Nestorian Monastery located in the Northeastern part of Harbiyah, east of the Greeks’ Gate and Ditch Sluice of the Fief. Just climb up the walls followed by the dome and cross to reach there.

North of the Harbiyah Bureau

This viewpoint is located on top of a tower next to the giant blue dome building. Talking about the near vicinities, it is to the north of Harbiyah Bureau and The Banu Musa Brothers Historical Site and south of the Dyeing and Metal Factory.

North of Khurasan Gate Guardhouse

This viewpoint is on top of a tower located right next to the Expansion of Islam Through Trade Historical Site, west of Prince’s Palace and north of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse. Use the nearby wall to jump on the tower and then climb it up using the wooden supports placed over the tower.

Northeast of the Great Mosque

This viewpoint is located on top of the Great Mosque Tower. It is to the south of Damascus Gate Prison and southeast of the Iron Gate near the Pillars of Islam Historical Site. Climb up the building adjacent to the tower, and climb it up to the top.

Karkh Viewpoint locations

A somewhat smaller region, there are only 3 viewpoints in Karkh in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The viewpoint map below shows all their locations

Monastery of the Virgins

This Karkh viewpoint is located on top of the Monastery of the Virgins tower. Use the wall to climb up the building and then the tower until you reach the cross on the top. This is located right next to the Dhimmi Historical Site northwest of the Pomegranate Gate.

Qadi District Office

The next AC Mirage viewpoint in Karkh is located on top of the Qadi District Office building. Just climb up the walls till you reach the top. This building is located to the southeast of the Bara Gate Landmark.

Al-Mi’dhana Al-‘Ateeqa

This viewpoint is on top of the tower right next to the Al-Mi’dhana Al-‘Ateeqa in AC Mirage, which is located south of the Sharqiyah Bureau and east of the Officer’s Club. Use the scaffoldings to reach the top of the building and then climb up the tower.

Abbasiyah Viewpoint locations

The Abbasiyah district in Assassin’s Creed Mirage also has only 3 viewpoint locations for you to synchronize.

Observatory

This Abbasiyah viewpoint in AC Mirage is located on top of the Observatory located to the northeast of House of Wisdom and northwest of Scriptorium.

Climb up the wall to reach the terrace. From there, slide the bookshelf to the edge and use it to reach the top. From the climb up the pillar to reach the top mini dome and here you will find the viewpoint.

Mosque

This viewpoint is located on top of the Mosque tower. Just climb up the tower located east of the Abbasiyah Bureau and north of the Hammam.

Dome of Ass

This viewpoint is on top of the building near the Dome of the Ass in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Just use the scaffoldings followed by a ladder to reach the top. Don’t go over the dome instead just go around it and you will find the viewpoint. It is located to the southeast of The Great Bimaristan.

Round City Viewpoint locations

You will have to climb a total of 4 viewpoints for 100% synchronization in Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Round City district.

Southeast of Harem

This viewpoint is located on top of the mosque tower located southeast of the Harem and west of the Basra Gate. First, climb up the mosque dome and from there jump on the tower and climb it up. On the top, you will find the specified viewpoint.

Place of the Green Dome

This viewpoint is quite difficult to reach compared to the others. It is located right in the center of the Round City next to the Palace of the Green Dome. First, you need to climb up on a crane outside the palace and jump inside the premises. Once inside, stay low and find a perfect spot to reach on top of the building near the domes. Climb up the biggest dome and at the end of the golden top, you will find your viewpoint.

North of Shurta Headquarters

This viewpoint is on top of a tower located to the North of Shurta Headquarters and west of the Qasr Salih. Climb up the tower using the wooden planks extended from the surface of the tower.

West of Mazalim Courts

This viewpoint is located on top of a tower located west of the Mazalim Courts and east of the Damascus Gate. Use the scaffoldings initially to rise up on the platform, followed by a jump on the tower. From here using the bricks and wooden planks to reach on top of the tower.

Wilderness Viewpoint locations

The Wilderness region of AC Mirage has the highest number of viewpoints and is divided into two sections. We will be giving you viewpoint maps for both the Wilderness North and Wilderness South areas to help you find all 7 Wilderness viewpoints in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Wilderness North viewpoints Wilderness South viewpoints

South of Anbar

This viewpoint is located on top of the tower located to the south of Anbar and west of Winter Palace. Like all the other towers, just climb it up the same way and on the top, you will find the viewpoint.

East of Northern Oasis

This viewpoint is quite easy to find. Just go to the Northern Oasis located north of ‘Aqarquf Dunes and climb up the highest point of the building and there you will find the viewpoint.

Dur-Kurigalzu

This viewpoint is on top of the Dur-Kurigalzu rock. It is also a Historical Site as well. Just find a suitable spot on the rock structure ruins to climb it up.

South of Water Mill

This viewpoint is located on top of the highest building located to the south of the Water Mill near the Agriculture Historical Site.

Oasis South of Wilderness West

This viewpoint is on top of the highest rock located beside the Oasis north of the Excavation Site and west of the Muhawwal Gate.

South of Monastery of the Virgins

This viewpoint is on top of a mosque tower, located east of the Fourty Thieves Hideout west of Palm Grove. Climb up the tower the ordinary way you will find the viewpoint on the top.

East of Jarjaraya

This viewpoint is also located on the top of a tower located to the east of Jarjaraya near the Silk Roads Historical Site and northwest of Dogan’s Farm. Climb up the tower to reach the viewpoint.