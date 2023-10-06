How To Upgrade Weapons In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Even though Assassin’s Creed Mirage is stealth-focused rather than combat-centered, there will be moments when you need to fight. In situations like these, you will need to rely on your weapons. As you progress in AC Mirage, you must upgrade your weapons to make them powerful and relevant.

Doing so will make the bonuses and stats your weapons provide stronger. This, in part, will make Basim more effective in a straight fight. To upgrade your weapons, you will need the required materials and then find the relevant merchant to do so. This guide will go over the process in detail.

Upgrading Weapons in AC Mirage explained

You can upgrade weapons by two levels in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When you want to do so, head to a Blacksmith’s shop in your town. Blacksmiths tend to reside in the middle of each town and can be recognized by two crossed swords on the map.

Before visiting a Blacksmith, ensure you have enough resources and Schematics in your arsenal. Every weapon, such as Leather and Steel Ingots, needs specific resources and Schematics to be upgraded. Schematics are usually found in Gear Chests hidden across Baghdad. Look for golden chests hidden away in various locations and you will likely find some blueprints inside.

Once you have the necessary things for upgrading your weapons, request the Blacksmith to do the magic for you. With that, you are ready to destroy any enemy that comes your way in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.