How To Unlock And Upgrade All Tools In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, getting your hands on different tools will help you in different battles. You can even upgrade these tools to enhance their effectiveness. However, before you can unlock and upgrade tools, you must become a member of the Hidden Ones, as this will unlock the Tools tab in the menu.

After that, unlocking and upgrading tools in AC Mirage is not a problem. But still, I will explain the whole process to you.

Initially, you can only access two tools: a Torch and a throwing knife. To unlock more tools, you must complete the mission of the main story in which you are tasked to kill “Slaver.” Then go to the Assassin Bureau, where you will meet Ibn Musa, who will provide you with an added tool. Whenever you want to unlock more tools, this is the place where you have to come and invest skill points.

You need leather, components, and steel to upgrade Assassin’s Creed Mirage tools. These will allow you to modify the specific tool. You also have the option to choose whatever skill you want with the tool you are using; you need to talk to Ibn Musa, and he will allow you to do it without even charging additional money.

The tools are:

Torch

Throwing Knife

Smoke Bomb

Trap

Blow Dart

Noisemaker

Torch

Torch cannot be upgraded, and you will have this by default. It comes with a 10m range and is a helpful tool in AC Mirage for exploring darker areas.

Throwing Knife

You have this tool by default, and you can modify it. Comes with a base damage of 60 and a range of 60 m.

Modifications Requirement:

Tier 1: 35 Steel, 15 leather, 20 components

Tier 2: 55 Steel, 25 Leather, 90 components

Tier 3: 100 Steel, 40 Leather, 150 Components

Smoke Bomb

This will help in blocking the vision of adversaries. It comes with a 10m range, and its area of effect is 4m. To unlock it, spend two skill points in one of the Trickster skill tree nodes, “Extra Tool Capacity,” at the Assassin Bureau to Ibn Musa, and you can only unlock Smoke Bomb if you have done the mission in which you kill the slaver.

Modifications Requirement:

Tier 1: 15 steel, 35 leather, 60 components.

Tier 2: 25 steel, 55 leather, 90 components.

Tier 3: 40 steel, 100 leather, 150 components.

Trap

A lethal tool that can knock the enemies in the 10m range. To unlock it, spend two skill points in one of the Trickster skill tree nodes, “Extra Tool Capacity,” at the Assassin Bureau.

Modifications Requirement:

Tier 1: 20 steel, 30 leather, 60 components

Tier 2: 45 steel, 35 leather, 90 components

Tier 3: 80 steel, 60 leather, 150 components

Blow Dart

This tool leaves a projectile that puts the targets to sleep in the 13m range and has a 30-second duration in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. To unlock it, spend two skill points in one of the Trickster skill tree nodes, “Extra Tool Capacity.” After this, you can unlock the Blow Dart through Ibn Musa at the Assassin Bureau.

Modifications Requirement:

Tier 1: 20 steel, 30 leather, 60 components.

Tier 2: 45 steel, 35 leather, 90 components.

Tier 3: 80 steel, 60 leather, 150 components.

Noisemaker

It comes with a 10m range and a 2m damage area. To unlock this tool in AC Mirage, you can follow the procedure you use to unlock the Blow Dart.

Modifications Requirement: